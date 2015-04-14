Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In 2007, Ryan Howard was the first baseman on a Philadelphia Phillies team that threatened the all-time franchise record for runs scored.

Eight years later, might Howard be on the Phillies team that flirts with history of the opposite variety?

The Phillies remained stuck at 16 runs this season Monday thanks to a 2-0 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field. The 16 runs are the lowest in the National League and puts the Phillies on pace to break the team record for fewest runs in a season. The 1942 team scored 391 runs.

Of course, the season is just seven games old and even an offensively deficient team in a pitching-rich era should score a lot more than 400 runs.

“It sucks,” Howard said after going 1-for-4 Monday. “Obviously we want to get off to a better start. It’s definitely got to turn around.”

But what if it doesn‘t? Even if the Phillies don’t threaten any franchise records for futility, they certainly look like a team bottoming out after a decline several seasons in the making.

The Phillies finished first or second in the National League in runs scored in 2008 (799 runs), 2009 (820) and 2010 (772). But they slipped to 713 runs and seventh place in the National League in 2011, 684 runs and eighth place in 2012 and 610 runs and 13th place in 2013 before a minor bump last season (619 runs, tied for ninth place).

“We just have to start swinging the bats and do something about it as far as swinging the bats,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “The guys are getting after it, but we’ve just been coming up short. We need to get something going on the offensive side.”

That may be easier said than done. The top two batters in Monday’s lineup were singles-hitting left fielder Ben Revere and center fielder Odubel Herrera, a Rule 5 pick who didn’t play above Double-A prior to this season. And the Phillies’ three through six hitters on Monday -- second baseman Chase Utley, Howard, catcher Carlos Ruiz and right fielder Grady Sizemore -- are an average of 34.8 years old.

The Phillies have little choice but to remain optimistic and hope for the best, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

“Our pitching staff’s been great,” Howard said of the Phillies, who have a 3.09 ERA. “Hopefully they can keep it up and we can catch up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 0-1, 18.00 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan will look to bounce back from a rough first start of the season when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Tuesday night against the New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Buchanan took the loss last Thursday, when he gave up six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out one over three innings as the Phillies fell to the Boston Red Sox, 6-2. This will be the fourth time Buchanan has started against the Mets, against whom he is 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA. He didn’t factor into the decision last Aug. 29, when he gave up one run over six innings in the Phillies’ 4-1 loss.

--LHP Cesar Jimenez cleared waivers Monday and was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Jimenez was designated for assignment on Saturday in order to make room for RHP Sean O‘Sullivan. Jimenez struck out one batter over two-thirds of an inning in his lone appearance for the Phillies this season on April 6.

--RHP Aaron Harang was a tough-luck loser Monday, when he gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out one over six innings as the Phillies fell to the Mets, 2-0. Harang was victimized for the lone run in the fourth inning, when, with two outs and a runner on third, he couldn’t corral a comebacker by Mets CF Juan Lagares in time to throw Lagares out at first. Harang is 1-1 with a 0.73 ERA in two starts this season.

--SS Freddy Galvis recorded his second three-hit game of the season Monday, when he singled in all three at-bats of the Phillies’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Galvis also went 3-for-3 against the Washington Nationals on Friday. It was the 10th time Galvis has recorded at least three hits in a major league game. He is hitting .400 with one RBI in his first 25 at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t get that down. Continue working at that. He failed in that attempt.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, of RHP Aaron Harang, who bunted right to Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, squandering the Phillies’ best chance to score in the fifth inning of Monday’s 2-0 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10. He might join the Phillies in late April.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown also will spend some time at Triple-A and that Brown could be back in the majors in late April.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Grady Sizemore

OF/INF Darin Ruf