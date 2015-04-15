Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Chase Utley is alive and well. Just ask the New York Mets and their ace, right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey.

Utley snapped out of his season-opening slump in impressive fashion Tuesday, when he homered twice, collected three hits and three RBIs and reached base in all four plate appearances in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss at Citi Field.

Utley homered off Harvey in the first -- the homer snapped a 175 at-bat homer drought for Utley, the longest of his career --and singled home a run in the third to pull the Phillies within 4-2.

Utley is 6-for-15 against Harvey. He has as many hits against Harvey as the rest of the Phillies do combined all-time: Harvey has limited the Phillies to a .128 average (12-for-109) in five career starts.

“Sometimes when a great player faces another great player, it brings the best out of our guy,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Chase, I think, rose to the occasion, to the challenge of facing a very good pitcher. I think he stepped up and gave us a boost early and gave us another boost with a base hit driving in a run.”

In the fifth, Utley was hit between the “2” and the “6” on his back with what looked to be a purpose pitch from Harvey. Two Mets players, shortstop Wilmer Flores and left fielder Michael Cuddyer, were hit in the hand by Phillies right-hander David Buchanan in the second inning.

Harvey said, with a straight face, that the pitch simply got away. The famously laconic Utley shrugged it off.

“Getting hit by a pitch is part of the game,” Utley said. “It’s not the first time I’ve been hit and it probably won’t be the last.”

In the eighth, Utley greeted left-hander Sean Gilmartin with another solo homer. The multi-homer game was the 21st of Utley’s career and his fourth against the Mets.

“Chase Utley kills us,” Mets manager Terry Collins said afterward.

The big night lifted Utley’s average from .091 to .200 and doubled his RBI total to a team-high six.

“Chase broke out in a good way,” Sandberg said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 0-0, 1.50 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 0-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams will look to build off a strong season debut when he takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Williams didn’t factor into the decision last Friday, when he allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in the Phillies’ 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals. The lone run Williams gave up came on a leadoff homer by CF Michael Taylor. Williams is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. He earned that win the last time he opposed the Mets on Aug. 30, when he gave up two runs over 6 1/3 innings as the Phillies beat the Mets, 7-2.

--LF Ben Revere was dropped to eighth in the batting order Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the Mets. The demotion came after Revere opened the season with just four hits in his first 28 at-bats. Prior to Tuesday, Revere hadn’t started a game batting anywhere other than leadoff since July 13, 2014, when he batted eighth against the Washington Nationals.

--OF Odubel Herrera made his first big league start as a leadoff hitter Tuesday, when he went 0-for-5 in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the New York Mets. Herrera, who made the Phillies out of spring training after he was selected from the Texas Rangers in December’s Rule 5 draft, has started each of the last four games and batted in a different spot every time (seventh, sixth and second). He is hitting .174 with two RBIs this season.

--2B Chase Utley continued to mash against the Mets and at Citi Field on Tuesday night, when he hit two solo homers and finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the Mets. Utley now has 11 career homers at Citi Field, which ties him with Washington Nationals 2B Dan Uggla for the most homers by a visiting player at the six-year-old stadium. Chicago White Sox DH Adam LaRoche has 13 homers at Citi Field. His first-inning homer on Tuesday snapped a career-long drought of 175 at-bats without a homer for Utley, whose previous round-tripper came off Mets RHP Zack Wheeler last Aug. 10 in Philadelphia. Utley has more multi-homer games against the Mets (four) than any other team. The big night raised Utley’s season average to .200.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our bullpen did a pretty good job, but we came up a little short. But we showed fight right down to the end.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, after Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10. He might join the Phillies in late April.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown also will spend some time at Triple-A and that Brown could be back in the majors in late April.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf