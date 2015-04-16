Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of problems. But thanks to rookie center fielder Odubel Herrera, perhaps the leadoff spot in the batting order won’t be one of them for much longer.

Herrera made his second straight start at leadoff on Wednesday, when he went 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and the Phillies’ lone run scored in a 6-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Herrera tripled on the third pitch of the game from Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese before doubling off Niese in the fifth and seventh.

“It’s kind of what I was hoping to see in the leadoff spot from him -- going up there and swing(ing) and mak(ing) some things happen,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “The leadoff triple and the extra-base hits -- it’s good to see him squaring up balls and really having some quality at-bats.”

Alas, those following Herrera on Wednesday didn’t fare nearly as well. The Phillies’ second- through fifth-place hitters -- shortstop Cesar Hernandez, second baseman Chase Utley, right fielder Jeff Francouer and first baseman Darin Ruf -- went a combined 1-for-15 with three walks and an RBI.

The bottom of the order fared well -- third baseman Cody Asche and catcher Cameron Rupp, the sixth- and seventh-place hitters, were 5-for-7 -- but the Phillies stranded 11 baserunners in absorbing their fourth straight loss and falling to 3-6.

The Phillies rank last in the National League with 22 runs scored.

“I think that’s kind of a trend here over the past four or five games where we need that one big hit, a two-out double here or there, to really just spark something,” Asche said. “It’s going to come. It’s still early. There’s no need for us to panic (and) have knee-jerk reactions. But we need a big hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 0-1, 3.75 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels will look to produce a second straight strong start against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the opener of a four-game series against the Nationals at Nationals Park. Hamels didn’t factor into the decision last Saturday despite allowing just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings in the Phillies’ 3-2 win over the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. In 33 career starts against the Nationals, Hamels is 15-8 with a 2.59 ERA, which is his lowest versus any NL East foe.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) is expected to move his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley within the next couple days. He is hitting .300 in four games at Class A Clearwater. Brown battled the ailment throughout spring training before he was shut down on March 19.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (elbow surgeries) made his second rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits over five shutout innings. Billingsley is expected to make at least three more starts before he is activated by the Phillies. He pitched Wednesday on the two-year anniversary of his most recent major league appearance. Billingsley underwent Tommy John surgery on April 24, 2013, while he was a member of the Dodgers, and made just two rehab appearances in the Dodgers’ minor league chain in 2014 before requiring surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm.

--OF Odubel Herrera had the best game of his brief big league career Wednesday, when he went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and the lone run scored in the Phillies’ 6-1 loss to the Mets. Herrera, a rookie whom the Phillies selected from the Texas Rangers in December’s Rule 5 draft, tripled on the third pitch of the game, scored two batters later and doubled in the fifth and seventh. The big night lifted Herrera’s average to .250.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the first thing you ask for -- base runners and opportunities. We had the opportunities but could not do it.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, after Wednesday’s loss to the Mets in which the Phillies stranded eight runners in the first six innings, including six in scoring position.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10 and made his second start on April 15. He might join the Phillies in late April.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 15 that Brown would soon move to Triple-A. Brown could return to the majors in late April.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf