Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Cody Asche has had years when he got off to very slow starts with a new team.

When he made his big league debut in 2013 he had one hit in his first 17 at-bats before hitting .333 in the next 84 at-bats with the Phillies.

In his first pro season, he hit just .192 in 239 at-bats with Williamsport of the New York-Penn League.

“One thing I have had to fight my career is the whole change aspect,” said the 24-year-old Asche. “Now I am able to handle the changes that go on during a season.”

That is certainly the case this year. Going into Thursday’s play he ranked second in the National League in on-base percentage at .571 and was tied for 10th in hits with 12. The former University of Nebraska standout had 11 hits in his last 16 at-bats before going 0-for-4 in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

“I am just staying within myself and not trying to do too much,” he said. “I am trying to focus on pitches and at-bats.”

Asche, who is currently hitting .429 on the year, was drafted in the fourth round in 2011 by the Phillies out of Nebraska.

He hit .295 with 15 homers for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2013 and then made the Opening Day roster for the first time with the Phillies last year.

Asche started eight of the first 10 games this season at third base. He made 105 starts last year, all at third base.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-7

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 0-1, 0.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels got the start in the first game of the series at Nationals Park on Thursday. The Phillies did not score when he was in the game in his first two starts of the year. He had gone 21 road starts in a row without allowing more than three earned runs but that ended as he gave up five earned runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss. The last time Hamels allowed five earned runs in a start was May 6, 2014, against Toronto.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan will start the game on Friday against the Nationals in Washington. He has pitched in 54 games in his big league career but has never pitched at Nationals Park.

--CF Odubel Herrera remained in the leadoff spot and was retired the first three times, with two strikeouts. He is now hitting .226.

--2B Chase Utley lined out to center for the final out of the seventh with the bases loaded. He was retired by lefty reliever Matt Thornton, who came on to face Utley. With an 0-for-4 he is now hitting .147.

--1B Ryan Howard entered the game Thursday with a batting average of .148. He was hitting seventh in the lineup -- the lowest he has hit in the lineup since 2006. Howard flew out to left in the second and then drew an intentional walk in the fourth before Darin Ruf drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Howard had one hit in three trips and is hitting .167.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) has been with Class A Clearwater and will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, in Buffalo, according to manager Ryne Sandberg. He went on the disabled list March 31, retroactive to March 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did leave some balls up in the zone. When he has made some mistakes, he has given up some long balls.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg on LHP Cole Hamels after a loss to Washington on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10 and April 15. He might join the Phillies in late April.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9, and he is expected to move his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in mid-April. Brown could return to the majors in late April.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf