Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg has had to be sure and get enough work for some of his relievers during a losing streak that reached six games on Friday in Washington with a 7-2 setback.

“That is something I am well aware of and have to stay on top of that,” he said.

Sandberg brought in closer Jonathan Papelbon in the last of the eighth inning on Thursday with the Phillies trailing, 5-2.

Hard-throwing right-hander Ken Giles had not pitched since Sunday, at home against Washington, before he threw the eighth inning Friday.

Luis Garcia had not pitched since Sunday until he threw a scoreless inning on Thursday against Washington. He has not allowed a run in his last 11 outings dating back to Sept. 11, 2014.

“He is a good arm for us down there,” Sandberg said.

Papelbon had not pitched in four days until his outing on Thursday. “That works two ways. I have open communication with him,” Sandberg said. “He has a good feel for (knowing when he needs to pitch).”

Garcia and Papelbon were not used Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-8

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 1-1, 0.73 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-1, 8.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan made his first appearance at Nationals Park with the start on Friday against Washington. O‘Sullivan (0-1), trying to keep the No. 5 spot in the rotation, allowed four runs in five innings before Jeanmar Gomez took over in the last of the sixth. O‘Sullivan gave up homers to RF Bryce Harper and INF Danny Espinosa in his first-ever appearance at Nationals Park. “He will make the offense earn what they get,” said manager Ryne Sandberg. It was the 55th career outing for O‘Sullivan. “We’ve got to keep grinding as a pitching staff, you know, put as many zeroes as we can up, and on the offensive side, scrap as many runs together as we can. Just keep grinding it out,” O‘Sullivan said. “For me, it was just a matter of not getting that pitch where I needed to get it. I felt like I had him set up for the pitch, and didn’t execute (against Harper).” Said Sandberg of the homer by Harper: “The three-run homer was a big blow. That was kind of a tumbler of a breaking ball. It wasn’t his hard one at all. It was right in the zone. That was one pitch he’d like to have back, for sure.”

--RHP Aaron Harang will start on Saturday against the Nationals in Washington. He is 3-5 in his career against the Nationals with an ERA of 3.05 in 13 starts. He has a lifetime mark of 123-129 with an ERA of 4.19 in 360 games, with 354 starts. He was 2-1 with an ERA of 1.33 in four starts against Washington last year.

--3B Cody Asche entered Friday with an average of .429, among the league leaders. He was hitless in four at-bats and is now hitting .375.

--1B Ryan Howard hit in the No. 7 hole for the second game in a row. Before Thursday, the last time he hit in the No. 7 hole was in 2006. He is hitting .176 after going 1-for-4 with an RBI.

--OF Odubel Herrera is certainly paying off for the Phillies. Acquired in the Rule V draft from the Texas Rangers, he had two hits Friday as the leadoff man and is hitting .257. He is hitting .294 against the Nationals in 17 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d definitely like to take that one back. It definitely didn’t get where I wanted it to go. Take away two pitches in that game, I got the ball on the ground, I was working ahead of guys. I was not so upset about the Espinosa home run. It’s more the Bryce Harper one. I’ve got to make a better pitch there.” -- Philadelphia RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, of Bryce Harper’s three-run homer in Friday’s loss to the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9. He had one hit in three at-bats for Clearwater on April 16. Brown was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 17. Brown could return to the majors in late April.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10 and April 15. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee he will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation for Sean O‘Sullivan, who started on April 17 against the Nationals.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf