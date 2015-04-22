Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Rookie center fielder Odubel Herrera didn’t come out of nowhere, just the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate in Frisco, Texas. Close enough.

Either way, his quick start has taken the Philadelphia Phillies by surprise. Selected in the Rule Five draft in December, he is hitting .298 to date, including a 1-for-4 night in Tuesday’s 7-3 victory over Miami. He also leads the club with seven extra-base hits.

”It’s amazing,“ manager Ryne Sandberg said. ”It almost doesn’t matter, the name on the back of the jersey of the pitcher. From spring training all the way through now, he just goes up there and swings the bat and sees the ball and hits it.

“He really keeps it real simple as a young player, and doesn’t overthink things. It kind of goes back to the basics of hitting a baseball -- seeing the ball and hitting it, and battling at-bats, and tough with two strikes and using the whole field. A lot of those things fall into what he does. That all makes sense to me.”

Sandberg is no less impressed by Herrera’s work in the outfield, noting that the youngster spends a half-hour before every game honing his defense during batting practice.

”He goes wall to wall,“ Sandberg said. ”He gets jumps on balls he’s not even going to catch, chases them all the way to the wall and plays them off the wall. ... I think that’s pretty impressive, and I think that’s really helped him take that into the game.

“It’s still a learning position for him, but he’s going about it the right way, as far as getting all the reps and all the reads. When a player practices like that, he really gets a feel of the different stadiums he’s in, and how the ball comes and travels. He really has an idea of the wind and the sun and everything. I think his pregame is really the biggest thing that really stands out to me. Then he carries that over into the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart 0-1, 6.75 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 0-2, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels allowed five earned runs over six innings in taking a 5-2 loss to Washington his last time out. He is winless over his last five starts, dating back to a victory at San Diego last Sept. 17. He was 0-2 with a 3.27 ERA against the Marlins last year, and is 9-14 with a 3.17 ERA in 34 career starts against Miami.

--RHP Jerome Williams went six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) to beat Miami on Tuesday night, his first victory of the season. Williams (1-1) showed good command of all his pitches, striking out two batters with curveballs, two with change-ups, one with a slider and one with a fastball. He walked one and surrendered a 449-foot homer to Giancarlo Stanton, on an 85 mph cut fastball. “It was good going out there, throwing and locating pitches where they needed to be -- except for that one that went, I think, 450-something feet,” Williams said. “Other than that, just pitched my game.”

--1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-3 with his first homer of the season, a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth inning, in the Phillies’ victory over Miami on Tuesday. Howard, whose 259 go-ahead RBIs since 2006 are second-most in the majors to the 270 of Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, said he is trying to stay the course, despite his slow start. “I‘m just swinging,” he said. “I‘m going up there and trying to have good at-bats. Hopefully it does turn it on, but we’ll see. I‘m just going to continue to try to have the same approach I had tonight and go from there.”

--SS Freddy Galvis went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, his first of season, Tuesday against Miami. Galvis, who has hit safely in his last three games, is 8-for-25 over his last seven. He also extended his RBI streak to a career-best five games, the longest RBI streak by a Phillie since Chase Utley also had a five-gamer in 2013.

--2B Chase Utley went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Tuesday against Miami and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats. Utley, batting .109 with nine strikeouts in 46 at-bats this season, was twice caught looking at two-strike pitches by Marlins starter Dan Haren, against whom Utley had been 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers heading into the game.

--RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, missed his rehab start Monday because of “a stomach issue -- a virus or something like that,” according to manager Ryne Sandberg. The manager is uncertain as to when Billingsley will make his next appearance.

--OF Domonic Brown, on the disabled list since March 27 with left Achilles tendinitis, is continuing his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Brown went 1-for-13 in his first three games with the IronPigs, and manager Ryne Sandberg said he will return to the majors when he regains his stroke.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was good to see crooked numbers on the offensive side of things.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg after a win over Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 17. Brown could return to the majors in late April.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10 and April 15. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf