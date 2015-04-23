Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The 3-2 pitch from Miami Marlins pitcher Jarred Cosart was a 94 mph fastball. Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Chase Utley swung hard but swung late.

Strike three. Inning over, with the go-ahead run stranded at third.

That’s how it went in the sixth inning of the Phillies’ 6-1 loss to Miami on Wednesday night, and that’s how it has been going to date for Utley, a perennial All-Star.

He snapped an 0-for-20 slump with a first-inning single Wednesday, but his 1-for-4 night left him hitting a puny .120 this season, with 10 strikeouts in 50 at-bats. Manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game that he has not entertained any thoughts of dropping Utley out of the third spot in the batting order. Sandberg also said he likes Utley’s approach with runners in scoring position, and that he has been hitting in some hard luck.

“I can count maybe 10 or 12 balls that he’s hit right on the nose since Opening Day,” the manager said. “That’s a good sign, even though there’s nothing to show for it. But then again, for me he’s always a threat, every time he walks up to home plate.”

Sandberg, a Hall of Fame second baseman, said he had stretches like the one Utley is going through in each of the 16 seasons he played. He always tried to claw his way out of them by being aggressive early in the count. He doesn’t see Utley taking quite the same approach, but nonetheless believes they are kindred spirits.

“If Chase is anything like me, he just wants at-bats,” Sandberg said. “He wants the game to start so he can have at-bats, and to have some balls fall in and to get things to go his way, and to put some hits together.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps 0-0, 7.94 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Dustin McGowan 1-0, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dustin McGowan makes his first start of the season Thursday in place of Sean O‘Sullivan, who was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with tendinitis of the left knee. McGowan, 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA out of the bullpen to date, has made 68 career starts, going 21-26 with a 4.78 ERA. He has never faced the Marlins.

--LHP Cole Hamels allowed only one unearned run over six innings Wednesday against the Marlins but nonetheless took a no-decision. His dropped throw in the second resulted in that run, the first of three Philadelphia errors in the game. “That was all on me,” Hamels said. “Chase gave me a great throw and I wasn’t able to catch it. Hopefully we got them all out of the way.” Hamels, who struck out five and walked three, remains 0-2 this season and is winless over his last six starts, dating back to a victory at San Diego last Sept. 17.

--2B Chase Utley went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Marlins, and his first-inning single broke an 0-for-20 slide. Hitting just .120 this season with 10 strikeouts in 50 at-bats, he fanned with the go-ahead run at third base in the sixth, on a 94 mph fastball from Miami starter Jarred Cosart.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was placed on the disabled list with tendinitis of the left knee. O‘Sullivan went 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two starts. RHP Dustin McGowan will start in his place Thursday against the Marlins.

--RHP Hector Neris was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Neris was 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in five games with the IronPigs, after going 1-0 in one appearance for the Phillies last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t do too much right tonight.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after a loss to Miami on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 17. Brown could return to the majors in late April.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10 and April 15. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf