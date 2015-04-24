Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Though the Philadelphia Phillies were trending down for the past few years, for the most part, they were a solid defensive team.

Now, even that aspect of the ballclub is falling apart. After committing three errors Wednesday night, they followed that up with two more Thursday afternoon, as well as a few other mental mistakes that cost them in a 9-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

“You definitely have to learn from some of the things we did today,” first baseman Darin Ruf said. “We made way too many mistakes defensively. You’re not going to win too many ballgames when you’re giving up as many baserunners as we did.”

Last year, the Phillies were fourth in the majors in fewest errors (83) and were second in fielding percentage (.987), a highlight on a team that finished 73-89. Of the 10 teams in the franchise’s history with the fewest errors in a season, seven of them came in the last 10 years.

This season, they Phillies already have 17 errors through 16 games, the highest total in the majors. Second baseman Chase Utley, who is averaging around 10 errors per season in his dozen years in the majors, already has three. Four other players have two errors.

Ryne Sandberg, now in his second full season as the Phillies’ manager after taking over for Charlie Manuel late in 2013, has talked about working on the fundamentals ever since taking the job. However, with a mix of aging veterans well past their prime and inexperienced youth out in the field, there is only so much the nine-time Gold Glove award winner can do.

“It’s frustrating, it really is,” Sandberg said. “We’ve worked at it, we’ll continue to work at it, but fundamental baseball is a priority, making the routine plays is a priority, hitting the cutoff man is a priority, so it’s been disappointing the last two games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-0, 3.93 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 2-1, 1.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dustin McGowan made his first start of the season in place of RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis), and he lasted just 3 1/3 innings while allowing four runs in a 9-1 loss to the Marlins on Thursday afternoon. It was the sixth appearance of the season for McGowan, who had a 2.57 ERA in seven innings of relief work this year. In 68 previous career starts, he was 21-26 with a 4.78 ERA during parts of seven seasons with Toronto from 2005-14.

--RHP Aaron Harang takes the mound Friday night as the Phillies open up a three-game series against the Braves. Through the first three times through the rotation, he was the Phils’ most consistent starter, giving up just four runs in 18 1/3 innings, striking out 15 and walking five. In his last start, he gave up three runs (all earned) in six innings while picking up the win against Washington on April 18.

--2B Chase Utley was one of four Phillies veterans who got a day off Thursday, along with 1B Ryan Howard, C Carlos Ruiz and CF Ben Revere. All four are struggling to start the season, but Sandberg insists the move was only because of the afternoon game following a night game. “Just a quick turnaround for those guys,” he said.

--1B Darin Ruf broke out of his early-season slump with a 2-for-4 outing Thursday that included two doubles. The 28-year-old, who was stuck behind Ryan Howard for the last few seasons, was hitting just .100 through his first 30 at-bats of the season, with one home run and two RBIs. “Did some nice pregame preparation for David Phelps and felt like I had some good at-bats against him. Carried over and made some solid contact and got on base a few times,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just need some bats to get hot. And we need to get hot two or three guys at a time, as a group, and also execute and do things right on the offensive side of things when we get opportunities.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after the Phillies’ 9-1 loss to the Marlins on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 17. Brown could return to the majors in late April.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10 and April 15. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf