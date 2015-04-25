Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Manager Ryne Sandberg put his Philadelphia Phillies team through some defensive drills before Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Atlanta, though it wasn’t solely because they committed five errors while losing the last two games of a three-game series against Miami.

While the team’s loose play doubtless played a role in the timing of the workout, Sandberg had planned to hold them regularly after he was hired last August. He had to cut back for fear of wearing out his long-in-the-tooth regulars, but with a younger team this year, he hopes to stick to a schedule.

It is much-needed.

Philadelphia, errorless Friday, had 17 errors through its first 16 games, equaling the majors’ highest total, so Sandberg said the focus will be on ”basic fundamentals of catching the ball, throwing the ball, routine plays, hitting the cutoff men.

“We’re not asking any miracles. Just make the routine plays, and make it a priority -- focus on playing good defense.”

The Phillies allowed 12 unearned runs through their first 16 games, six in the last two games against the Marlins.

“This is Major League Baseball,” Sandberg said. “You have to play good defense. You have to play fundamental baseball at this level. ... That’s what’s expected at this level.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller 2-0, 1.69 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 0-3, 9.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan allowed three runs on six hits over five innings in losing to Washington his last time out, and is winless over his last 12 starts, dating back to a 10-3 victory over Houston last Aug. 6. He was 0-1 against the Braves in two starts as a rookie last season.

--RHP Aaron Harang went eight shutout innings Friday night against Atlanta, his former team, and allowed just two hits, but was saddled with a no-decision. He struck out six and walked one. Harang, who extended his string of quality starts to a career-best eight, retired the first 10 hitters he faced before walking Alberto Callaspo with one out in the fourth. He did not allow a hit until A.J. Pierzynski grounded a double inside the first-base bag with one out in the fifth. He became the first Phillies pitcher to work at least eight innings while allowing two or fewer hits and no runs since Cliff Lee, on April 4, 2013 against Atlanta, and improved to 5-3 with a 2.31 ERA over his last 10 April starts. “I was able to kind of figure out my zone and figure out my limitations, and me and (catcher Carlos Ruiz) were on the same page from the get-go,” he said. “Everything he threw down was exactly what I was thinking, so it was one of those fun nights, where everything kind of falls into synch.”

--SS Freddy Galvis went 3-for-4 Friday night against Atlanta and is hitting .388 over his last 14 games, with a .955 OPS. Galvis, hitting a team-high .345 overall, singled to lead off the ninth and later scored the winning run on an error by Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. “I feel really good right now,” Galvis said. “I think spring training helped me a lot. I’ve been working a lot on (hitting).”

--CF Odubel Herrera went 1-for-4 Friday against the Braves and has reached base in a team-best nine straight games. The rookie, acquired via the Rule Five draft from Texas in the offseason, has also hit safely in seven straight games, batting at a .357 clip in that stretch.

--3B Cody Asche went 1-for-4 Friday night against Atlanta to extend his hitting streak to six. Asche, hitting a modest .261 over that span, also came up with the go-ahead run at third base and one out in the eighth inning. He popped up a bunt to first baseman Freddie Freeman, and heard boos from the crowd. “He did that on his own,” said manager Ryne Sandberg, who pulled Asche aside afterward.

--RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, will make his third rehab start Saturday night for Lehigh Valley. The start had been delayed when Billingsley contracted a virus.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon was not available Friday night because of illness. There was no further update on his condition.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played a real clean game.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after a win over Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon (illness) was not available April 24. There was no further update on his condition.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 17. Brown could return to the majors in late April.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10, April 15 and April 25. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf