Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- As Ryan Howard struggled out of the gate, even getting moved from the cleanup spot down to seventh in the batting order, Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg always insisted throughout April that his first baseman was having good at-bats but the results weren’t showing.

It appears as if they’re starting to show.

Howard belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday, his second homer in as many days and his third in five games.

“It was nice to see the offense bounce back with Howard’s big blast,” Sandberg said. “He swung the bat well all day. It’s good to see that.”

Howard, who was 1-4 Sunday, hit two other line drives that were snagged by Braves fielders, one directly attributed to a defensive shift.

His home run came after battling back from an 0-2 hole and forcing a full count. Braves starting pitcher Trevor Cahill threw a couple of changeups in the dirt, a pitch Howard often chases, but Howard didn’t bite. Instead, he waited for Cahill to leave him one up in the zone.

”It’s baseball,“ Howard said. ”You just continue to go out and swing.

“I’ve been feeling like I’ve been swinging it pretty well. The results may not necessarily show, but it’s all about how you’re feeling with the swings. Eventually (the results) are going to come.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 0-2, 3.75 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-0, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Severino Gonzalez will make his major league debut on Tuesday. Gonzalez, 22, is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year.

--RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 after surgery to repair his flexor tendon, is scheduled to make one more rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before joining the Phillies. The oft-injured Billingsley, who signed with the Phillies on Jan. 29, is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA over 13.1 innings in his first three starts with the Iron Pigs.

--1B Ryan Howard homered for the second consecutive game in Sunday’s win over Atlanta. Howard has hit three home runs in his last five games after not hitting any before that stretch. He is the active leader for home runs against the Braves with 49 (next: David Wright, 34 HR).

--SS Freddy Galvis went 3-3 with two runs scored in Sunday’s win. Galvis, who took over as the everyday shortstop when the Phillies traded Jimmy Rollins to the Dodgers, has stormed out of the gate to one of the best months in his MLB career. Galvis upped his average to .360 and has eight RBIs on the year.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon (illness) returned to action Sunday and picked up his fourth save of the year. He was unavailable in the team’s previous two games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(We had) good sacrifice bunts to create opportunities.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after his team manufactured runs in a win over Atlanta on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 17. Brown could return to the majors in late April.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10, April 15 and April 25. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf