Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- Chase Utley hit effectively almost from the moment he donned a Philadelphia uniform in 2003. Oh, there was a .239 average in 134 get-acquainted-to-the-bigs at-bats 12 years ago, but one can make a case he is one of the best-hitting second basemen of the last 40 years.

Utley entered the season with a .285 career average, 228 homers and 886 RBIs. He led the league in runs in 2006 (131), slugged 30 homers or more three times and knocked in more than 100 runs four times.

Even in the twilight of a very good career, Utley still rapped out 53 extra-base hits last year, hitting .270 with 11 homers and 78 RBIs. The six-time NL starter at second base in the All-Star Game, Utley is one of the faces of the franchise.

Which is why it is so odd to look at his stats after a 1-for-5, two-RBI game Tuesday night in an 11-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals and find him hitting a minuscule .119, albeit with two homers and 11 RBIs. Talk about being on the interstate; heck, he is about to exit on a feeder road.

However, manager Ryne Sandberg looks at all the balls Utley scalded in the series -- two warning-track outs Monday night, a liner near the warning track in left Tuesday night -- and has reason to feel optimistic about a return to form.

“It’s unbelievable how many balls he’s hit hard for outs,” Sandberg said Monday night after the Phillies’ 4-1 win.

RECORD: 8-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 2-1, 1.37 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 2-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley at the end of his 20-day rehab assignment. Brown hit just .139 in 36 rehab at-bats for the IronPigs after hitting .294 in 17 at-bats for Class A Clearwater. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown wasn’t hitting with enough punch to give a struggling offense the boost it needs.

--RHP Severino Gonzalez endured a rough major league debut, getting cuffed for 10 hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings. Advertised as a strike-thrower with a fastball averaging around 89 mph, Gonzalez got just two swings and misses on 60 pitches and fanned no one. He wasn’t able to establish his fastball to both sides of the plate and simply left too many pitches over the plate’s middle.

--RHP Aaron Harang looks to continue his impressive early-season start Wednesday night. Harang gave up only two hits and a walk over eight innings of scoreless baseball in his last outing Friday night against Atlanta, but he was denied a win by the Phillies’ impotent offense. Harang is 7-15 with a 4.27 ERA in 27 career starts against St. Louis.

--SS Freddy Galvis recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season, tied with Miami’s Dee Gordon for the most in the National League. Galvis pushed his average to a surprising .368 after going 3-for-4. He entered the season as a .218 hitter in 514 major league at-bats, so it is unlikely that his hot streak will continue. However, manager Ryne Sandberg might move him up in the lineup for the time being.

--CF Odubel Herrera drove in two runs, the first time this season he knocked in multiple runs, and went 1-for-4. Herrera has four hits in the series and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games. He also has been effective in “clutch” situations, going 4-of-7 with two outs and runners in scoring position. That includes his RBI double in the third inning Tuesday.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for newly promoted RHP Severino Gonzalez. The timetable for Pettibone’s return is uncertain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we had good at-bats and battled against (Cardinals RHP Michael) Wacha, but five of their six walks scored, so that did us no favors.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after the Phillies’ 11-5 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 17. He was activated April 28 and immediately optioned to Lehigh Valley.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10, April 15 and April 25. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf