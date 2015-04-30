Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg doesn’t have a lot of tools offensively. His team lacks power, doesn’t have much speed outside of 1-2 hitters Ben Revere and Odubel Herrera and is hitting a miserable .223 through 22 games.

With opportunities for a truly big inning few and far between, Sandberg has resorted to frequent bunting. The Phillies sacrificed twice in Monday night’s 4-1 win over St. Louis and were playing small-ball again Wednesday night.

Pitcher Aaron Harang tried to bunt Freddy Galvis over in the fifth inning of a 1-1 game, but wound up walking when Carlos Martinez couldn’t throw a strike. Given two on and none out with the top of the order coming up, Sandberg ordered another bunt.

But Revere couldn’t push the bunt past the dirt around home plate, and catcher Yadier Molina erased Galvis on a fielder’s choice at third. The bad bunt spent an out, gained nothing and might have cost Philadelphia a shot for multiple runs.

Settling for one run -- Revere might have run them out of another by getting caught in a rundown between third and home -- the Phillies eventually lost 5-2 and dropped to 8-14. Afterwards, Sandberg lamented poor execution.

“Why do I like it? It’s first and second, none out, with a good bunter up there,” he said of Revere. “He just bunted it too softly. He’s got to get it back to the third baseman.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 0-4, 7.52 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tim Cooney, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang gave it up in the fifth inning and took his second loss of the season. A four-run outburst by St. Louis wiped out a brief 2-1 lead and dropped Harang to 7-16 in his career against a team that frequently tormented him while he pitched for Cincinnati. Harang fanned six over six innings, but was tagged for nine hits and five runs to snap his streak of eight straight quality starts, dating back to Sept. 10, 2014.

--RHP David Buchanan tries to close April out on a winning note in the finale of Philadelphia’s four-game series in St. Louis. Buchanan beat the Cardinals last June in Busch Stadium, yielding only four hits over 7 2/3 innings in perhaps the best outing of his brief MLB career. Buchanan is coming off a 5-2 loss to Atlanta Saturday in which he gave up just two hits in 6 2/3 innings, but allowed three runs. --3B Cody Asche has spent time in batting practice this week catching fly balls in left field, sparking speculation the team could look to move him there when it calls up prized 3B prospect Maikel Franco, possibly as early as mid-May. Asche is one of the few Phillies off to a good start offensively, batting .303 going into Wednesday night’s game with a pair of homers and three RBIs.

--1B Ryan Howard belted his 20th career homer against St. Louis in the fourth inning, his highest total against a non-divisional opponent. The St. Louis native has loved hitting at Busch Stadium over the years, cracking 11 round-trippers in 33 games at the park that often favors pitchers. He had three hits taken away by 2B Kolten Wong, who played about 10 to 15 steps on the grass in right-center against the strict pull hitter.

--CF Odubel Herrera enjoyed his sixth multiple-hit game of the season, knocking home a run in the fifth to give Philadelphia a short-lived 2-1 lead. Herrera leads all NL rookies with 24 hits and is batting .304, although he has walked only five times in 79 at-bats. The Rule 5 pick from the Texas organization might be one of the wisest investments the Phillies have made in some time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if any other center fielder -- might be one -- catches Chase’s (Utley) ball. His speed plays big.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, of Cardinals CF Peter Bourjos.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10, April 15 and April 25. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf