Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It is not exactly a secret that the Philadelphia Phillies are bad, and that any games they win this year might be overshadowed by whatever return they can reap from marketable veterans such as ace left-hander Cole Hamels at the trade deadline.

Rebuilding is never easy, especially in a win-or-else market like Philadelphia, but the Phillies must hang their hat on little things, such as player development. Which is where shortstop Freddy Galvis comes into the picture.

A below-average hitter with a penchant for swinging big and striking out frequently during the first eight years of his pro career, Galvis entered this season with a .218 average in 514 at-bats, fanning just over 20 percent of the time.

However, Galvis has quit swinging from his heels, opting for a more controlled stroke that is bringing him the most success of his major league career. Galvis’ first-inning single Thursday in the Phillies’ 9-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals was his 27th hit of April, a personal high for the 25-year-old.

He finished the month batting .355 with a homer and eight RBIs, fanning just five times in 76 at-bats. While all but three of his hits were singles, the switch hitter clearly is making himself a more intriguing player.

Whether he can maintain his .381 average on balls in play is another story, but Galvis is showing that all it takes to change a career arc is the willingness to adjust.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-15

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 2-1, 3.80 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan fell to 0-5 after getting pounded again, allowing eight hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings with three walks and a strikeout. Buchanan doesn’t have enough stuff to overpower batters, and he need to have good location every time out. As 32 hits and 15 walks in 24 2/3 innings suggest, Buchanan hasn’t had good location or stuff most of the time. How long can the Phillies, even in a rebuilding state, stay with him every fifth game?

--RHP Jerome Williams takes the ball when Philadelphia starts a three-game series in Miami on Friday night. Williams has pitched pretty well, notching three quality starts in his four outings. That includes his 5-4 win Sunday over Atlanta, which saw him work 6 2/3 innings, scatter eight hits and allow three runs. Williams is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA against the Marlins in his career, and he beat them 7-3 on April 21 in Citizens Bank Park.

--2B Chase Utley didn’t start Thursday, although that was more because it was a day game after a night game and not because his average dropped to .114 after he went 0-for-3 Wednesday night. Utley is close to breaking out of his slump. He walloped three warning-track flyouts in this series, balls that would have left a ballpark more favorable to hitters than Busch Stadium. Expect him to be back in the lineup Friday night.

--1B Ryan Howard tied a franchise mark with his 1,298th game at first base, matching the mark held by Fred Luderus. Howard doubled and scored in the third to highlight an unremarkable 1-for-4 game, though he also contributed a spate of good defensive plays on hard-hit balls. Howard ended April hitting just .194 with a .664 OPS and 20 strikeouts in 72 at-bats.

--C Cameron Rupp gave starter Carlos Ruiz a day off and accomplished a career first with two outs in the ninth inning, belting a triple. That was also the Phillies’ only hit over the last six innings as their offense totally disappeared against the St. Louis bullpen. Rupp also made a good hustling play in the second inning, running to third and taking a throw from 2B Cesar Hernandez to erase Pete Kozma as he tried to advance 180 feet on a sacrifice bunt.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not just focus on a new month, but focus on a new game, go day by day. Just try to get things going tomorrow.” -- LF Darin Ruf, after the Phillies finished April with an 8-15 record.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10, April 15 and April 25. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf