Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The 8-16 Philadelphia Phillies seem destined for their fourth straight non-winning season, and there is no end in sight to this trend because they have a bunch of aging players and a barren farm system.

The Phillies know this -- and their fans know it, too. After drawing more than 3 million spectators for seven straight years, the Phillies fell to 10th in the National League in attendance last season (2.4 million).

General manager Ruben Amaro Jr. started to dump parts of his overpaid roster in December, when he sent shortstop Jimmy Rollins and outfielder Marlon Byrd packing.

First baseman Ryan Howard, second baseman Chase Utley, catcher Carlos Ruiz, closer Jonathan Papelbon and left-hander Cole Hamels could go as soon as Amaro feels he gets proper compensation in terms of young prospects.

How overpaid are the Phillies? They paid $178 million for a 73-win team last season. Over the past three years, they have finished a combined total of 63 games out of first place, an embarrassing stat for a once-proud franchise.

Among their veterans who can be used as trade bait to replenish the farm system, two have significant value -- Hamels and Papelbon.

The Phillies would probably be happy to dump the contracts of Howard, Ruiz, Utley and lefty pitcher Cliff Lee -- who is 36 and on the 60-day disabled list due to a forearm strain -- for whatever they can get.

Several of those contracts come off the books after this season ends, including Lee (five years, $120 million), Utley (two years, $27 million) and Papelbon (four years, $50 million).

If the Phillies trade Hamel and his six-year, $144 million deal that expires after the 2018 season, that will leave them with just two multi-year deals that run out after 2016: Howard’s five-year, $125 million contract and Ruiz’s three-year, $26 million deal.

That will save a lot of money, but the question remains: Do they have significant talent coming up in the minor leagues either through their own drafts or through trades?

So far, the answer is no.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-16

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 1-2, 3.19 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 2-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels will start against the Marlins on Saturday. Hamels, 31, has been the subject of trade rumors that continue to circulate as the rebuilding Phillies are looking to get prospects in return. The Phillies have sent scouts to watch Boston Red Sox Class A OF Manuel Margot, 20. Hamels is 1-2 so far this season with a 3.19 ERA. He is 9-14 with a 3.09 ERA in his career against the Marlins.

--RHP Jerome Williams escaped with a no decision against the Marlins on Friday. He pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, two walks and three runs. His best work came in his final inning, when he escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam by getting a strikeout and a groundout.

--1B Ryan Howard continues to struggle. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Friday against the Marlins, dropping his batting average to .187. Making matters worse is the fact that he is making $25 million this season and is batting clean-up in the Phillies lineup. For the Phillies to have any chance, he has to get hot and turn his slump around.

--2B Chase Utley reached a milestone with his three-run homer against the Marlins on Friday. It gave him 900 RBIs for his career. Still, Utley is mired in an awful slump, hitting just .122.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was good to see that early -- Chase popping one out of the park.” -- Phillies manager on Chase Utley, who has been struggling at the plate but hit a home run Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10, April 15 and April 25. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf