Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- This is Ruben Amaro Jr.’s seventh season as the Philadelphia Phillies general manager.

This is Ryne Sandberg’s second full season as Phillies manager.

How long either is at his current job remains to be seen.

Amaro has overseen a disastrous run by the Phillies’ barren farm system, and Sandberg is seen by many as “too nice” or “too boring” ... or both.

Phillies scouting director Marti Wolever already lost his job in September. More dismissals could be coming soon as the Phillies continue to struggle with a bloated and aging payroll.

How old are the 9-17 Phillies?

Catcher Carlos Ruiz is 35 but plays older due to the damage that position does to a body. First baseman Ryan Howard is 35 and a shell of his former self due to knee and Achilles injuries. Second baseman Chase Utley is 36 and his once-great game has fallen off a cliff since last June. Right fielder Grady Sizemore is 32, but he has been beaten down by numerous knee surgeries.

There is little in the way of building blocks.

In terms of promising players in their 20s, the big-league Phillies currently have third baseman Cody Asche, shortstop Freddy Galvis and center fielder Odubel Herrera.

On the horizon, the Phillies’ top prospects include third baseman/first baseman Maikel Franco, 22, who is in Triple-A; right-hander Aaron Nola, 21, who is in Double-A; and lefty-hitting shortstop J.P. Crawford, 20, who is in Class A ball.

The Phillies will need to trade some veterans for good prospects and must have several good drafts before this franchise returns to contending status.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 2-2, 2.51 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-1, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang starts against the Braves on Monday, and he would love a repeat of April 24. That’s when the Phillies beat the Braves 1-0. Harang got a no-decision, but he was brilliant, pitching eight innings and allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out six. Overall, this season, Harang is 2-2 with a 2.51 ERA, which is much better than his 4.19 career ERA. It’s doubtful that Harang can keep this pace up, especially with not much talent surrounding him on the Phillies roster. But, for now at least, he is on a good roll.

--RHP Severino Gonzalez (1-1), who entered Sunday’s game against the Marlins with a 23.63 ERA after getting hit hard in his big-league debut against the Cardinals on April 28, got his first victory. He allowed five hits and two runs, lowering his ERA to 10.57.

--RHP David Buchanan was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies’ seventh-round pick in 2010, Buchanan had a promising rookie season last year, finishing 6-8 with a 3.75 ERA. But he went 0-5 with an 8.76 ERA in five starts this season. The Phillies are hoping he can find the form that made him induce ground ball after ground ball last season. Buchanan has a funky delivery that may be difficult to repeat, but the Phillies were counting on him winning 10 games this season. But, so far, his year has been a disaster.

--LHP Elvis Araujo, a 6-6, 230-pounder from Venezuela, was called up from Double-A Reading. Araujo, 23, has yet to pitch in the majors. In the minors, he has a 23-16 career record with a 3.97 ERA. He has shown the ability to start or finish games. Of his 109 appearances, 57 have been starts -- but he also has 11 saves. This year in Double-A, Araujo was used as a reliever (7.45 ERA), which is how the Phillies plan to utilize him as well, hoping he can get lefty hitters out.

--RHP Chad Billingsley, who has been on the disabled list since 2013 due to major elbow surgery, will make his first start as a member of the Phillies on Tuesday. Billingsley has made just two starts since 2013. Before getting hurt, he was a solid pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting an 81-61 record with a 3.65 ERA. He had double-figure wins for six straight years. The Phillies are hoping he can return to form.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who is on the disabled list due to left-knee tendinitis, is set to make a rehab start on Tuesday at Class A Lakewood. The 6-1, 255-pounder has been used mostly as a starter -- only 14 of his 55 big-league appearances have been out of the bullpen. But with a 5.87 career ERA, O‘Sullivan, 27, may have to try to battle back to the majors as a reliever. The Phillies are his fourth big-league club. QUOTE TO NOTE: “Severino did fine with his five innings. He mixed in some quality changeups and curve balls, which made a difference with his fastball.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on Severino Gonzalez’s performance on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He is scheduled to make a rehab start on May 7 at Class A Lakewood.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10, April 15 and April 25. Manager Ryne Sandberg said April 17 there is no guarantee Billingsley will take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he is healthy, but he is scheduled to make his first start of the season on May 5.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf