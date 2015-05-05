Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Chad Billingsley, coming back after two arm surgeries, will make his first start in more than two years when he goes to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta on Tuesday.

“I’ve been working hard for a couple of years (to make it back) and I‘m going to go out and try to win a game, something I haven’t done at the big-league level in a long time,” Billingsley said.

The veteran right-hander hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 15, 2013, when he hurt his elbow pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Billingsley missed the rest of that season after Tommy John ligament replacement surgery, then had his comeback attempt last year with the Dodgers ended by flexor tendon surgery.

“I’d say he’d be fairly anxious to get back out there,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Billingsley, signed as a free agent by the Phillies in January, admits that he had some doubts he would make it all the way back, especially after the forearm injury ended his first attempt.

“There was a lot of time to get your head,” Billingsley said. “Am I ever going to pitch again? Am I ever going to make it back? ... I couldn’t watch much (baseball) because I’d get so frustrated.”

The 30-year-old made four rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, throwing 99 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in his final outing last Thursday. He was 1-1 with a 4.64 ERA, striking out 16 in 10 innings.

“He’s build up (his pitch count) and passed all the tests with using all his pitches,” Sandberg said.

Billingsley was 81-61 in his career with the Dodgers, posting six straight double-figure win totals. He was 16-10 with a 3.14 ERA in 2008.

Billingsley takes the rotation spot of right-hander David Buchanan, who was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after going 0-5 with an 8.76 ERA.

Thanks to a day off on Thursday, the Phillies can go with a four-man rotation until May 12, when right-hander Sean O‘Sullivan is expected to come off the disabled list. O‘Sullivan, sidelined by tendinitis in his left knee, is schedule to make a rehab start for Class A Lakewood on Thursday.

Rookie right-hander Severino Gonzalez was optioned back to Lehigh Valley after getting the victory in his second major league start Sunday in Miami. He allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, lowering his ERA from 23.63 to 10.57 after an ultra-shaky debut in St. Louis on April 28.

RECORD: 10-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Chad Billingsley, no record) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 3-1, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, who lost his last four decision in Atlanta for the Braves last season, allowed five hits and a run over six innings in a 5-2 victory for the Phillies on Monday. He gave up just two hits over eight scoreless innings against his former team in Philadelphia on April 24, but got a no-decision that time. Harang, who is 3-2 with a 2.35 ERA, received a $5 million contract from the Phillies as a free agent are going 12-12 with a career-best 3.57 ERA for the Braves last season.

--RF Jeff Francoeur broke an 0-for-19 skid with a two-out RBI double in the first inning Monday against Braves left-hander Alex Wood and had an RBI triple in the ninth off reliever Jim Johnson to complete a 4-for-5 game. It was the 11th career four-hit game for the well-traveled veteran, but first since 2012 while with Kansas City. Francoeur last had a four-hit game in Atlanta in 2008 during a game for the Braves against San Francisco.

--SS J.P. Crawford, the Phillies top prospect, is set to come off the disabled list Wednesday and make his season debut with Class A Clearwater. Crawford, who played in an extended spring game Monday and will do so again Tuesday, has been sidelined since late March because of an oblique strain. He had been expected to start the season with Double-A Reading before the injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve had good games here and I’ve had bad games. I know I‘m on this team to really get after lefties and do my job. I needed to pick it up and do it.” -- RF Jeff Francoeur, who went 4-for-5 for the Phillies in their win on Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He is scheduled to make a rehab start on May 7 at Class A Lakewood.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10, April 15 and April 25. He is scheduled to make his first start of the season for the Phillies on May 5.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

