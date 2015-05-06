Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to decide what to do with veteran second baseman Chase Utley, who is in the throes of a terrible batting slump.

Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg benched Utley on Tuesday night. The move was not unexpected; Utley was mired in a 4-for-62 slump and was hitless on Monday.

Utley, 36, is batting .103 with three home runs and a team-leading 14 RBIs. He’s even struggled against the Atlanta Braves, a team he tagged for 23 homers and 85 RBIs in 186 career games. This season Utley is 1-for-12 in four games against Atlanta.

Sandberg moved shortstop Freddy Galvis into the No. 2 hole, where Utley has called home for years. Galvis is batting .357 over his last 24 games.

Getting a chance to start at second base is Cesar Hernandez, who started his fifth game there on Tuesday. Hernandez has excellent speed and showed it Tuesday by beating out a textbook bunt in the third inning. He was 1-for-2 with a walk.

But his inexperience on the bases has hurt him at times. The club has worked with him on slides at second base; he’s had a tendency to overslide the bag at times.

Hernandez hasn’t exactly been an offensive force. He is hitting .230 (3-for-13) in eight games on the road trip. But Hernandez has history on his side. He hit .290 in his final 42 games last year after hitting .156 in his first 22 games.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 2-1, 4.08 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 1-0, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams (2-1, 4.08) allowed only three runs in each of his last three starts. He received no decision in his last start on May 1 against the Marlins, allowing seven hits, two walks and two strikeouts. He is 2-3 with a 5.09 ERA in nine games, eight starts, against Atlanta for his career. He beat the Braves on April 26th, allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (0-1) on Tuesday made his first major league start in 750 days. The veteran’s last start was April 15, 2013. He pitched five innings, allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits and one walk, with two strikeouts. Billingsley was hurt by a pair of home runs. He threw 78 pitches, 31 balls and 47 strikes.

--2B Chase Utley did not start on Tuesday; he was replaced by Cesar Hernandez. Utley, 36, is batting .103 with three home runs and a team-leading 14 RBIs. But he’s mired in a 4-for-62 slump and was hitless on Monday.

--1B Ryan Howard had a double and is now 5-for-11 against Atlanta RHP Shelby Miller. That includes three homers and a double. The four extra-base hits are tied for the second-most against a pitcher he’s logged 11 or fewer at-bats against.

--LHP Elvis Araujo made his major league debut on Tuesday against the Braves. He struck out two and gave up two hits in one inning. “He threw some good quality pitches with men on base. He had a good look about him,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Billingsley showed good stuff. I think he pitched better than the results.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, on RHP Chad Billingsley, who made his first start since April 15, 2013, because of surgery.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He is scheduled to make a rehab start on May 7 at Class A Lakewood.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Chad Billingsley

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf