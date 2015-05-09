Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA - The question regarding Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Chase Utley is simply this: When are his struggles something more than a bad start?

Manager Ryne Sandberg gave Utley two days off at the end of a 10-game road trip, but put him back in the lineup, and in his customary No. 3 spot, for the opener of a three-game set against the New York Mets on Friday night in Citizens Bank Park.

“I think something like that could help,” Sandberg said of the break.

It didn‘t. Utley went 0-for-4. Granted, the first three at-bats were against Mets ace Matt Harvey, but the six-time All-Star is now hitting a minuscule .099 -- nine hits in 91 trips.

Sandberg continues to support the 36-year-old Utley, noting that he has hit in a lot of tough luck.

“In St. Louis to start the road trip he hit balls on the nose everywhere,” the manager said, “(and) just wasn’t able to get anything started, get anything positive to show for that, to build on. That can be tough, especially on the mental side of the game.”

That means a lot, in Sandberg’s estimation.

“Hitting is so much confidence,” he said. “To do things well and to have your routine, and square up balls without anything to show for it, that’s sometimes discouraging. A series, or a week, or 10 days, two weeks of getting rewarded for doing the right thing and hitting the ball hard, that’s what Chase needs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese 2-2, 2.40 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 3-2, 2.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, Saturday’s starter, beat Atlanta his last time out, going six innings and allowing one run on five hits, while striking out two and walking one. He lost his only start against the Mets this season, despite giving up one run on four hits over six innings, and is 6-6 with a 4.06 ERA in 14 career appearances against them.

--LHP Cole Hamels went seven innings to beat the Mets on Friday night, giving up four hits and one run while striking out eight, walking two and hitting a batter. He also threw two wild pitches to equal a career high. While he is only 9-14 against the Mets in his career, he has gone at least seven innings and surrendered one earned run or fewer in his last five starts against New York. “I don’t tip my pitches anymore,” he said. “That was kind of a big deal when you have guys like (Carlos) Beltran and (Jose) Reyes and Carlos Delgado -- some big-time veteran guys I had to face for quite a few years. I knew I was tipping. I just had to figure out how not to let them know. I think I’ve been able to figure it out since then. ... When guys don’t know what’s coming, it’s a little easier to get them out.” He is, however, just 2-0 against New York in that span, as run support has been an ongoing issue. Since the beginning of the 2014 season he has received an average of just 3.09 runs of support per nine innings pitched, the fourth-lowest norm for any qualified major league starter. He is 9-0 in that span when the Phillies score at least three while he is in the game.

--SS Freddy Galvis went 3-for-3 with a walk and two steals Friday against the Mets, and is batting .374 over his last 26 games. Galvis, whose 27 hits in April were a career high for a calendar month, is also hitting .333 over his last 10 games.

--1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBIs Friday night against the Mets. He began the night just 1-for-10 with seven strikeouts in his career against Mets ace Matt Harvey, but contributed a run-scoring single in the first. His homer came on Harvey’s first pitch of the fourth inning, a 95 mph fastball, and gave the Phils the lead for good at 2-1. The homer was Howard’s sixth of the season, all of which have come in the last 15 games. “He’s really starting to look good and have good swings,” said manager Ryne Sandberg, who noted that one of the keys to Howard’s resurgence is his patience. “He’s laying off some pitches and taking some walks,” the manager said.

--2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Friday against the Mets and is hitless in his last 19 at-bats. Manager Ryne Sandberg had given the .099-hitting Utley two days off at the end of a 10-game road trip in an attempt to get him going, and was asked after Friday’s game if he has entertained any thoughts of dropping him out of the No. 3 spot in the batting order. “I just take it a day at a time with him,” Sandberg said. “I’ve been thinking about a lot of things with Chase.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakewood on May 7. He could be back in the majors before the end of May.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Chad Billingsley

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf