Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The biggest surprise of the Philadelphia Phillies season so far has undoubtedly been the play of 25-year-old shortstop Freddy Galvis.

In his first 171 games played over the course of the 2012-2014 seasons, Galvis proved himself to be a capable major league defender in the middle of the infield, but his offensive production left much to be desired. He hit just .218 in 514 at-bats during that span, which put him 78th out of 81 middle infielders with at least 500 at-bats in that period.

Through the Phillies’ first 32 games of the 2015 season, it’s been an entirely new Freddy Galvis. The 25-year-old Venezuela native is hitting .340 after a 1-for-5 outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, which is by far the best batting average on the team and good enough for sixth-best in the National League.

“I’ve been working hard, I put in a lot of work in the offseason,” Galvis said. “I was working with a hitting coach and the work is paying off.”

In his first three seasons, he had eight games of three hits or more. This season, he already has collected three base hits six times, which was tied for second in the major leagues entering play on Sunday.

He credits his hitting coach for helping him stay “shorter in the swing” and using a heavier bat during practice. But clearly there’s something mental to it as well.

It’s a much more confident Galvis now that he’s playing every day as the Phillies’ regular shortstop, and his teammates have picked up on it.

“He feels more comfortable at home plate...he’s on top of the ball, hitting the ball left, right, gaps and using the middle of the field,” catcher Carlos Ruiz said. “He’s playing outstanding baseball so far, so it’s fun to watch when he’s swinging the bat that way.”

Galvis got that starting opportunity this offseason when the Phillies traded longtime shortstop and fan favorite Jimmy Rollins to the Dodgers.

Coming into play on Sunday, Galvis led all qualifying major league shortstops in hitting. Rollins, hitting .167, was dead last.

“I think when you play every day you have the opportunity to do something,” Galvis said, “and thank God everything is going good right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 4-1, 2.27 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 2-2, 5.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Billingsley took the loss against New York on Sunday, going five-plus innings while giving up five runs (all earned) on eight hits. He did tack on a home run off Mets starter Bartolo Colon, the third long ball of his career and first since June 5, 2011, at Cincinnati. It was the second start for him after missing 25 months due to arm issues, including Tommy John surgery. “I definitely felt a little more comfortable out there today than the first time, nerves were a little better today,” he said.

--RHP Jerome Williams, Monday’s starter, was a solid addition to the Phillies rotation midway through last season, going 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA in nine starts after arriving in a trade from the Texas Rangers. But he hasn’t duplicated that success this season. Through six starts, he’s 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA. Throw out a six-inning, one-run outing in his season opener, and that ERA rises to 6.00. His last outing was his worst so far: 4 1/3 innings against Atlanta in which he gave up eight hits and six runs in a loss.

--3B Cody Asche snapped an 0-for-23 streak with a double in the seventh inning of the Phillies’ game against the Mets on Sunday. He would go 1-for-4 with a run scored as his average dipped slightly to .235.

--SS Cesar Hernandez entered Sunday’s game as a pinch hitter and went 2-for-2 and picked up an RBI single in the seventh inning of the Phillies’ loss to New York. He has reached base in 12 of his last 22 plate appearances (.545 OBP), and leads the team in both walks (11) and on-base percentage (.390).

--2B Chase Utley’s batting average is still woeful (.116), but the former All-Star hit his first double of the season in a 1-for-3 outing against New York. It was 110 plate appearances since his last double, which came back on September 27 against Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakewood on May 7. He could be back in the majors before the end of May.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Chad Billingsley

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf