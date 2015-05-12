Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The struggling Philadelphia Phillies appear to be in no rush to promote right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola, their No. 1 draft pick in 2014, despite his fast start at Double-A Reading.

Asked by reporters before Monday’s game against the Pirates when Nola might appear at the major league level, general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said, “At some point this year he might.”

Amaro also told reporters that corner infielder Maikel Franco is “getting closer and closer” to a call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and manager Ryne Sandberg said he is getting good reports about Lehigh Valley outfielders Brian Bogusevic and Jordan Danks, who are hitting .333 and .274, respectively.

Sandberg was less optimistic about outfielder Domonic Brown. An All-Star with the Phillies in 2013, Brown was set back by an Achilles injury to start this season and is hitting .224 at Lehigh Valley.

“I don’t know if .220’s good enough to come up here and be ready to go and help us immediately,” Sandberg said before the Phillies’ 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. “You’d like to see some more consistency and see a player get hot for an extended amount of games.”

As for Nola, Sandberg said it is “an organizational conversation” as to when he might appear in Philadelphia. Asked if Nola might be promoted to Lehigh Valley, Sandberg said, “I haven’t heard of any conversations about that.”

The 21-year-old Nola, who pitched at LSU, allowed one run on four hits over eight innings in a victory at Erie on Sunday, the third straight start in which he yielded exactly one earned run. He is 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA overall, and he has 29 strikeouts and four walks in 39 2/3 innings.

“He’s got the maturity of a college pitcher,” Sandberg said. “He’s not a guy throwing 98 miles an hour and blowing everybody away with just raw stuff like that. He has to be right and execute pitches and have things going as far as confidence and be on a roll.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-22

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 1-1, 1.66 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 0-1, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Cody Asche was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Monday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Asche hit .245 with two homers and four RBIs for the Phillies, and he was demoted after a 2-for-4 night, his first multi-hit game since April 15. “I‘m surprised, but I understand,” he said. “I’ll never stop believing I‘m a big-league baseball player.”

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was activated from the disabled list after Monday’s game, and he will start Tuesday in place of RHP David Buchanan, who was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 2. O‘Sullivan’s last major league appearance was on April 17, when he started and lost 7-2 to Washington. He allowed four runs on five hits in that game while striking out two and walking two. He has pitched one scoreless inning against Pittsburgh in his career. He missed the past three weeks due to left knee tendinitis.

--RHP Jerome Williams went five innings and took the loss Monday against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two. Both walks came in the third inning, and Williams then hung a 1-2 curveball to Starling Marte, which Marte hit into the left field seats. It was the first loss in Citizens Bank Park this season for Williams, who had been 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA at home, and 0-2 with an 8.16 ERA on the road.

--RF Grady Sizemore went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Monday against Pittsburgh. It was his second straight multi-hit game, the first time he has done that since last July 31-Aug. 2, when he had a streak of three such games.

--CF Odubel Herrera hit his first major league homer Monday night, a leadoff blast in the ninth inning off Pittsburgh closer Mark Melancon. Herrera, whose average has been in free fall after a hot start, ended an 0-for-12 slide with his homer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was being aggressive with all those guys, and unfortunately I walked them. ... Then I left a curveball up. One bad pitch.” -- RHP Jerome Williams, who walked two batters before allowing a three-run homer to Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte in the third inning Monday during the Phillies’ 4-3 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Lakewood on May 7. He was activated to start May 12.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Chad Billingsley

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf