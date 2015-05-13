Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- On the very, very short list of things that have gone right for the Philadelphia Phillies to date, the decision to replace long-time shortstop Jimmy Rollins with Freddy Galvis stands very near the top.

Rollins, traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in December, was hitting just .165 for his new team through Monday. Galvis, 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh, is at .327. Through Monday, he was leading all National League shortstops in average, and was second in on-base percentage (.376) and third in hits (36).

To that point, he was also averaging a strikeout every 10.7 at-bats, making him the sixth-hardest to fan among all NL hitters. He did fan twice Tuesday against Pirates starter A.J. Burnett.

Galvis also continues to excel defensively. There has never been any doubt about his abilities in that phase of the game.

“He’s really settling in as an everyday shortstop,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s doing a heck of a job for us on both sides of the ball right now.”

Sandberg pointed out that Galvis, who before this year hit just .218 in parts of three seasons, had shown some promising signs at the plate in winter ball the last few years.

“This year’s the first year in major league baseball,” the manager said, “that Freddy’s had a chance to play every day, have at-bats and make adjustments and have an approach, and work on things.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-23

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano 1-2, 2.79 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 2-3, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, Wednesday’s starter, beat Miami 3-1 in his last outing, and has won two of his last three starts. Against the Marlins he allowed one run on four hits over seven innings, while striking out eight and walking two. He is 2-2 with a 2.76 ERA in seven career starts against Pittsburgh.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, activated from the disabled list Monday, was tagged with a 7-2 loss by Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, his ninth straight defeat. It is the majors’ longest active losing streak, and extends back to May 12, 2011, when as a Kansas City Royal he defeated the Yankees. He allowed a three-run homer to Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison on a first-pitch fastball in the fourth, but was otherwise unscathed in his first major league appearance since April 17. He allowed five hits in all, while striking out two, walking one and hitting a batter. He also contributed a stellar defensive play when he made a bare-hand snag of A.J. Burnett’s check-swing liner to the mound in the second. “It was just reaction,” O‘Sullivan said. “I wasn’t going to be able to get my glove to it, so I stuck my hand out there.” He is also hoping to latch on to a permanent spot in the rotation. “I definitely feel like there’s an opportunity and I‘m doing everything I can to take advantage of it,” he said.

--2B Chase Utley went 1-for-4 and drove in a run Tuesday against Pittsburgh, extending his hitting streak to four games. Utley, who was hitting .099 through last Friday, has seen his average jump 28 points since. Utley, a career .282 hitter, also broke a seven-game RBI drought.

--RHP Luis Garcia tied a career high by giving up four runs in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh. It also ended a string of five straight scoreless outings by Garcia, covering 5 1/3 innings, and made for a rare off-night for the Phillies’ bullpen, which came in with a 2.82 ERA, fourth-best in the National League and seventh-best in the majors.

--CF Odubel Herrera went 2-for-4 Tuesday against Pittsburgh, his eighth multi-hit game of the season and his first since May 6 at Atlanta. Herrera, a Rule 5 draftee from the Rangers’ organization over the winter, had started the season strongly, but has seen the league catch up to him in recent weeks. His average, as high as .308 in mid-April, sank to .267 entering Tuesday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We get close and we’re not able to get over the hump.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after his team’s fourth-straight loss Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Chad Billingsley

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf