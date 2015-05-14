Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Soon, possibly as soon as this weekend, Philadelphia Phillies prospect Maikel Franco will arrive in Philadelphia.

But not yet.

Franco, a third baseman who signed with the team as an international free agent in 2010, continues to tear it up for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, batting .350. He had a game-winning single in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 6-5 victory over Columbus, and a game-tying single in the 10th inning Wednesday afternoon against the Clippers, a game the IronPigs lost in 12.

“He’s continuing to swing the bat well and play steady at third,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s doing well on all parts of the game this week, and he has for an extended amount of time here.”

Franco, 22, hit .257 at Triple-A last year, and .179 in a September call-up to the majors. Lehigh Valley manager Dave Brundage told CSNPhilly.com’s Jordan Hall on Wednesday that Franco is a “much better hitter” this season than last, that he is much more disciplined in the box.

To date, he has four homers and 23 RBIs, and leads the International League in doubles (12) and total bases (74).

Brundage, who has been managing since 1995, also told CSNPhilly.com that Franco is as good a third baseman as he’s ever had. Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. had talked up Franco’s defensive abilities in a radio interview on Tuesday, and the team has moved another prospect, Cody Asche, from third to left field.

That’s all part of Franco’s continuing maturation, which Sandberg believes was hastened by his time in the majors last season.

“Any days in the big leagues go a long way with players, just to have the sights of a major league ballpark and the feel of it, and what to expect,” Sandberg said. “That’s the first thing a young player has to get over -- the atmosphere. Just realize (he has) to play the game the same way and do the things they’ve been doing to get to the big leagues. That’s keeping the emotions in check and taking out some of the awe of being in a major league city.”

In short, Sandberg added, “I think that was a nice cup of coffee for him. When he does come, he’ll be somewhat more relaxed.”

And all signs point to Franco being with the big club soon.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley 2-2, 4.63 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 3-3, 2.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, Thursday’s starter, was beaten 3-2 by the Mets in his last outing, his second loss in three starts. He went seven innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits, while striking out two and walking one. He is 16-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 28 career starts against Pittsburgh.

--LHP Cole Hamels went seven innings to beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Wednesday night, his second straight victory and his third in four starts. Hamels yielded two runs on five hits while striking out nine, walking one and hitting two batters. “It’s just going out there and feeling confident with every pitch that I have and being able to establish strikes to both sides of the plate with whatever pitch you have,” he said, adding that his comfort level is such that he is “just trying to ride that out for as long as I can.” Hamels, who allowed seven homers in his first three starts, has yielded just one in his last five.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon earned his seventh save of the season Wednesday night against Pittsburgh, and his 113th as a Phillie, giving him sole possession of the franchise’s all-time record, which he previously shared with Jose Mesa. Papelbon got a big assist from right fielder Jeff Francoeur, who threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the game. “I guess if there’s one way to do it, that’s the way to do it,” Papelbon said of the record. “I’ve always said a closer’s nobody without the people in front of him. ... I don’t get that opportunity if my teammates don’t pick me up and make plays behind me.”

--RF Jeff Francoeur threw out Pittsburgh pinch runner Steve Lombardozzi at the plate to complete a game-ending double play Wednesday night and preserve a 3-2 victory. “As an outfielder who likes to throw, you live for that kind of moment,” Francoeur said. Francoeur said the most difficult thing about the play was the fact that the wind was blowing balls from left to right, and toward the railing in front of the lower stands. “But then when I caught it,” he said, “I felt pretty good about my chances.” As he should have. His throw to catcher Carlos Ruiz beat Lombardozzi handily. “A long time ago here I let one go and threw it in the stands,” Francoeur said. “I‘m usually good for one of those a year. I‘m glad it wasn’t tonight.”

--2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Wednesday night against Pittsburgh and saw a four-game hitting streak come to an end. All four of his at-bats came against Pirates starter Francisco Liriano, a left-hander, leaving Utley an NL-worst 2-for-32 against lefties this season. Utley, a career .282 hitter, is at .123 for the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As an outfielder who likes to throw, you live for that kind of moment.” -- Phillies RF Jeff Francoeurm who threw out Pittsburgh pinch runner Steve Lombardozzi at the plate to complete a game-ending double play Wednesday night and preserve a 3-2 victory.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Chad Billingsley

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf