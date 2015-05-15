Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Cameron Rupp seemed a little surprised by the media gaggle that gathered outside his locker after the Philadelphia Phillies’ 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

After all, it’s not often the backup catcher gets a lot of attention.

But he certainly deserved it after this one, picking up a pair of hits and throwing out a pair of baserunners to help the Phillies win their second game in a row against their in-state rival.

Rupp’s offense hasn’t been stellar this season, as that 2-for-3 day only raised his average to .184. But he’s been very good behind the plate, throwing out seven of the 13 runners who’ve attempted to steal against him; that .462 success rate is the fourth-lowest among MLB catchers and the best for any catchers with 10 steal attempts against them.

“We work on holding runners, our pitchers do a good job of it and I’ve had good pitches to throw on,” he said. “Aaron (Harang) gave me good pitches to throw on, he was quick to the plate and Freddy (Galvis) put the tag on them. It’s more than just me throwing the ball there.”

The Phillies will be in need of a new everyday catcher soon enough. The man who’s been catching the majority of the club’s games over the last nine years, Carlos Ruiz, turned 36 earlier this year.

Rupp, who’s 10 years younger, will need to improve his offensive abilities if he wants to lock that job down. He’s shown the ability, hitting .261 in 379 at-bats split between the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2013, but he’s still adjusting to doing so while playing only every few days.

“I’ve got to be ready at any point,” he said. “It’s the first time in my professional career that I haven’t been the every-day guy like I was doing down in the minor leagues. It’s an adjustment for me and I’ve got to stay sharp.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-1, 2.97 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Chad Billingsley, 0-2, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Billingsley, Friday’s starter against Arizona, struggled in both of his starts this season, going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA. In 10 innings, he’s given up 16 hits and 11 runs (10 earned), going five innings against the Braves and Mets after starting the season off in the minors. In his career, he’s 10-9 with a 3.83 ERA in 27 appearances (25 starts) against the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Aaron Harang continued his brilliance at Citizens Bank Park, improving to 4-3 on the season by blanking Pittsburgh over eight innings in a 4-0 run on May 14. The veteran right-hander, who’s in his first season in Philadelphia, has allowed just two runs through his first 29 1/3 innings at Citizens Bank Park; that 0.60 ERA at home is the lowest among qualified starters in the National League. “I‘m having fun, I know what I can do, I know my limitations, but I know how to control myself and when I get in tough situations and try and stay positive,” he said.

--1B Ryan Howard tacked on his seventh home run of the season in the fifth inning of a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday, taking a first-pitch fastball from reliever Radhames Liz and sending it into the bleachers in right field. Howard went 3-for-4 to raise his average to .230. “He’s squaring up the ball much better (and) getting hits to go with that,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of Howard, who’s hitting 12-of-34 (.352) with three home runs and six RBIs in his last 10 games after opening the year hitting .177 over his first 22 games of the year.

--SS Freddy Galvis raised his batting average to .353 by going 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs in the Thursday’s win over Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old infielder, who entered the season hitting .218 in three prior seasons, is now second in the National League in hitting and has the best batting average and on-base percentage (.403) among all NL shortstops. He’s hitting .406 at home this season.

--C Cameron Rupp went 2-for-3 with a double on Thursday to raise his average to .184. More importantly, the backup threw out both runners who attempted to steal against him, and has now thrown out 7-of-13 (54 percent) attempted base stealers this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s squaring up the ball much better (and) getting hits to go with that.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on 1B Ryan Howard after a win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Chad Billingsley

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf