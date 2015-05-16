Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The knock on the door of Maikel Franco’s hotel room in Rochester, N.Y., came at 7:05 Friday morning.

“I was thinking, ‘Who is this at this time?’ ” Franco said. “It’s a little early, especially for me.”

Accustomed to sleeping to 11 or 11:30, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs third baseman rose and opened the door anyway, and found manager Dave Brundage standing there.

Brundage was the bearer of good news: Franco had been called up to the Philadelphia Phillies, after hitting .355 for Lehigh Valley, their Triple-A affiliate.

Franco, second in the IL in average and first in hits (50), doubles (12), RBIs (24), extra-base hits (17) and total bases (76), hopped a flight from Rochester, where the IronPigs were facing the Red Wings, to Philadelphia. He arrived by mid-morning and hit fifth in the Phillies lineup, going 0-for-4.

It is his second stint with the big club. He hit .179 in 16 games last September.

“It’s a little bit different (this time), because last year I was just here for like a month,” he said before Friday’s game. “I’ve never been here in the big leagues, so it was difficult for me. Now I‘m just being more basic and everything, because it’s slowed down.”

Manager Ryne Sandberg believes last year’s experience can only help Franco, that he will now be able to relax and “just let the game come to him.”

“Seems like that’s what he’s done to this point, in Triple-A,” Sandberg added. “No reason why that can’t continue.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-23

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-0, 1.80 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams 2-3, 5.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams, Saturday’s starter, was beaten 4-3 by the Pirates in his last start, and has not won over his last three outings, dating back to a 5-4 victory over Atlanta on April 26. Williams, who went five innings against the Pirates, allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one. He is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 10 career appearances against Arizona, nine of them starts.

--RHP Chad Billingsley went six innings and earned a no-decision Friday night against Arizona, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one. It was his third start since undergoing Tommy John surgery, which cost him most of the 2013 season and all of 2014. “Each time out I‘m taking a step in the right direction,” he said, adding that he had “a little bit better fastball command” than in his two previous starts. “I’ve been out two years,” he said. “I‘m still not where I want to be. I’ve got plenty of room to improve.”

--SS Freddy Galvis continued his strong start Friday night, going 1-for-2, reaching base three times, scoring twice and driving in two runs with a seventh-inning single to tie Friday’s game against Arizona. Galvis, who got his big hit against LHP Ollie Perez, is batting .480 against southpaws this season and .355 overall. He is also hitting .409 at home. “Like I always say, I just try to get a good pitch to hit and try to make a good swing,” he said. “Everything’s good so far.”

--RHP Dustin McGowan was sent outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. McGowan was 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 games for the Phillies, all but one of them out of the bullpen.

--3B Maikel Franco, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley early Friday, started against Arizona later in the day and went 0-for-4. Franco was hitting .355 for the IronPigs, the second-best average in the International League, and leading the IL in hits (50), doubles (12), RBIs (24), extra-base hits (17) and total bases (76). It is Franco’s second major league stint. He hit .179 with the Phillies in 16 games last September.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good, something to build on. We’ll go for four tomorrow.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after the club won its third straight game Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Chad Billingsley

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cesar Hernandez

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf