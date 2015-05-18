Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday was special for Maikel Franco.

It was also special for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Franco, a highly touted prospect called up to the Phillies from Triple-A on Friday, hit an RBI triple off the center-field wall and blasted a solo home run in Philadelphia’s 6-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Both the triple and homer were career firsts for the 22-year-old third baseman.

”I‘m so excited and happy for that,“ Franco said. ”It’s so great for me. I want to continue to do that.

“Now, I have it behind me. I‘m just looking at improving and keep getting better every day and stay relaxed.”

Franco’s contributions helped the Phillies complete a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks and win their fifth straight for their longest winning streak since July 7-11, 2014.

”Coming in, my team is playing very good right now,“ Franco said. ”I came in at a good moment. I‘m happy for that and I just want to continue to prove myself and help my team.

“It’s been so great. I‘m so happy to be with this group of teammates.”

Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg liked what he saw.

“I see him settling in, and it’s great to see him swing the bat and connect,” he said. “Maybe getting a home run out of the way might go a long way with him -- not thinking about hitting a home run, but getting quality at-bats.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-23

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 3-3, 3.53 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 2-3, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels is scheduled to start Monday night against the Rockies at Coors Field. Hamels has been strong in his last two starts -- both wins -- posting a 1.93 ERA, 17 strikeouts, three walks and a .184 opponents’ batting average over 14 innings. In four career starts at Coors Field, Hamels has a 4.74 ERA and has allowed three home runs. Since 2012, the left-hander has a 2.92 ERA against the Rockies in five starts with a 1.97 opponents’ batting average.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, Sunday’s starter, delivered his best start of the season, throwing six shutout innings to earn his first win and first in the major leagues since May 12, 2011. The 27-year-old scattered five hits and struck out four in just 79 pitches. “I wasn’t even aware of it until after my last start because I didn’t spend any time in the big leagues in 2012, and 2013 I had two starts,” O‘Sullivan said of his winless streak. “Last year, I had a couple of starts and then went into the ‘pen. So it was something I wasn’t even of aware and then I saw it and was like, ‘Oh man, we gotta get a win here.'”

--RHP Chad Billingsley was placed on the 15-day disabled list after Sunday’s game with a right shoulder strain. In three starts, Billingsley is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA. He was scheduled to start Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old, who because of elbow issues missed all of 2014 and made just two starts in 2013, made his best start of the season his last time out, throwing six innings of two-run ball on May 15 in a no-decision.

--RHP Hector Neris will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday to replace RHP Chad Billingsley. The reliever will join the team in Colorado for its four-game series against the Rockies. Neris pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Phillies in late April. In 13 games at Triple-A, the 25-year-old had a 5.94 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .338 in 16 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everyone is chipping in, everybody is getting a chance to play, contributing, and I think it’s real good for the morale of the team and the quality of play. We also had a chance to work on some things here at home. I think it’s a good combination.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, after completing sweep of Arizona on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cesar Hernandez

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf