Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Phillies have lost each of their past eight road series with an overall record of 7-20 in those games since Sept. 15, 2014. Moreover, they are 2-13-1 over their past 16 road series since July 18, 2014, with a record of 17-34 in those games.

But thanks in large part to Cole Hamels, the Phillies began a four-game series at Coors Field with a 4-3 win over the Rockies. It was their sixth straight victory, giving the Phillies their longest winning streak since they won seven straight from Sept. 5-12, 2012, and enabled them to pass the Miami Marlins and climb out of last place in the National League East. The Phillies had been last or tied for last in the division dating back to April 28.

The Phillies are weighing whether trading Hamels would hasten their rebuilding. Meanwhile, Hamels (4-3) is 11-0 in 17 starts since 2014 when his teammates tally three runs with him on the mound. He won his third straight start, worked a season-high 7 1/3 innings on 106 pitches and allowed one run on one walk and six hits while striking out seven, five swinging.

“Early on, he was misfiring up with some fastballs,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Some of that accounted for his pitch count going up to around 80 for five innings. But he made pitches when he had to.”

That was the case in the fourth when center fielder Odubel Herrera, who had a two-run double when the Phillies scored three in the sixth to go ahead 4-1, lost a ball in the darkening sky, putting runners on second and third with one out.

Hamels then struck out second baseman DJ LeMahieu on a high cutter, threw another cutter past pitcher Jordan Lyles to end the inning and began the fifth with two more strikeouts, both swinging, as he faced left fielder Charlie Blackmon and third baseman Nolan Arenado.

“Sometimes when you get ahead of guys, you’re able to throw pitches out of the zone and guys are still going to be aggressive,” Hamels said. “They want to put the ball in play. They don’t want to sit back and walk. You’re able to get away with more pitches out of the zone than probably what I‘m accustomed to doing. But outs are outs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-23

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-3, 2.03 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 0-0, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Severino Gonzalez is scheduled to start Wednesday in place of injured RHP Chad Billingsley (right lat strain). Gonzalez, 22, will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and pitch on regular rest Wednesday after going 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five starts there. He has allowed 32 hits in 29 innings with four walks and 16 strikeouts. Gonzalez has made two starts for the Phillies this year -- April 28 at St. Louis and May 3 at Miami --- and is 1-1 with a 10.57 ERA in those games. He gave up seven runs on 10 hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings against the Cardinals and two runs on five hits and one walk in five innings against the Marlins.

--RHP Chad Billingsley, who was placed on the disabled list Sunday retroactive to Saturday, felt discomfort in a May 10 start and again Friday against Arizona in the best of his three starts for the Phillies this season. Billingsley missed most of the previous two years because of two right elbow surgeries. “He irritated it when the game started,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “It was tough now, especially after a couple of outings when it looked like he was really gaining on it. It is a setback for a guy that’s been through a lot. It’s too bad.”

--RHP Hector Neris, 25, was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, taking the spot on the 25-man roster of injured RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain). In 13 relief appearances at Lehigh Valley, Neris is 1-3 with a 5.94 ERA, having allowed 23 hits in 16 2/3 innings with nine walks and 16 strikeouts. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances for the Phillies on April 23 and April 25. Those were Neris’ first games in the major leagues.

--3B Maikel Franco hit his first career triple and home run Sunday, making him the first Phillie to collect both in the same game since Rick Schu on Sept. 2, 1984 against San Francisco. The last major league player to hit his first career triple and homer in the same game was Milwaukee’s Hector Gomez on May 4, 2015, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--RHP David Buchanan suffered a severe right ankle sprain Sunday charging a bunt while pitching for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and is expected to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks. He began this season as the Phillies’ third starter and went 0-5 with an 8.76 ERA in five starts, the last on April 30. He’s 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts for Lehigh Valley, including Sunday’s shortened outing that lasted 2 1/3 innings.

--2B Chase Utley went 1-for-3 with a double and has now doubled in three consecutive games. Utley has hit four doubles in his past eight games after having none in his previous 28 games from Sept. 29, 2014-May 9, 2015. Trying to climb out of a deep slump, Utley is hitting .143 (17-for-119) in 35 games with four doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs. He has a .222 on-base percentage and a .252 slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you do win, it’s kind of that more positive environment, and guys can tend to be themselves a little bit more instead of trying to crack down and be all serious 24/7.” -- LHP Cole Hamels, after the Phillies won their sixth straight game Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 retroactive to May 16. He felt discomfort in a May 10 start and again May 15. Billingsley missed most of the previous two years because of two right elbow surgeries.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf