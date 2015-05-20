Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- During the offseason, general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said the Philadelphia Phillies would be better without first baseman Ryan Howard. But moving the 35-year-old slugger, who hasn’t been the same since tearing his left Achilles tendon on his final at-bat of the 2011 Division Series, was complicated by his contract -- salaries of $25 million this year and in 2016 with a $10 million buyout on a $23 million club option for 2017.

Howard is noticeably slimmer this season. And while he is more a part of the rebuilding Phillies’ past than their future, Howard has hit better recently after a slow start. In his past 26 games, Howard, who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday, is hitting .275 (25-for-91) with four doubles, seven homers and 17 RBIs, bringing his totals for the season to .244 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 37 games.

Howard was having trouble catching up to fastballs at the outset of the season, but manager Ryne Sandberg agreed Howard seems to have corrected that the past few weeks.

”I think he’s on a lot of pitches,“ Sandberg said. ”He’s on the fastball, whether he fouls it off and just misses one and the next one connects on it. That’s big for a hitter. It’s like for ‘Howie’ to have confidence that he is on the fastball allows him to wait a little bit longer on breaking pitches.

“Then the counts turn and come back in his favor to concentrate more on fastballs. That’s what he’s doing lately. More line drives. Longer at-bats and making a pitcher come back to him with balls down in the zone. He’s done a good job with that.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Severino Gonzalez, 1-1, 10.57 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 2-4, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Severino Gonzalez is scheduled to start Wednesday in place of injured Chad Billinsgley (right lat strain). Gonzalez, 22, officially will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after going 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five starts there with four walks and 16 strikeouts in 29 innings. In 88 games in the minors, including 60 starts, Gonzalez is 25-34 with a 3.06 ERA and has just 68 walks and 365 strikeouts in 426 2/3 innings. Gonzalez will be making his third start for the Phillies this season. He made his major league debut in an 11-5 loss at St. Louis on April 28 and allowed seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Gonzalez won his first game in the big leagues on May 3 at Miami where he gave up two earned runs in five innings as the Phillies beat the Marlins 6-2.

--RHP Aaron Harang pitched six innings and gave up three unearned runs with three walks and seven strikeouts. He also didn’t allow an earned in his last outing -- eight scoreless innings against Pittsburgh. It’s the fifth time in his career Harang has not allowed an earned run in consecutive outings and the first time since 2012. He went 1-for-2 with a double, his first double since Sept. 26, 2012, at San Diego while pitching for the Dodgers.

--3B Maikel Franco had a career-high three hits as he went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to a career-high four games and has hit safely in four out of five games since being called up May 15. In those five games, Franco is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with one double, one triple, one homer and five RBIs.

--RHP Hector Neris was optioned to Triple-A Leigh Valley after the game to clear a roster spot for RHP Severino Gonzalez, who will start Wednesday for the Phillies. Neris was with the Phillies for two days but did not appear in a game. He was recalled when RHP Chad Billingsley (right lat strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It went to the one spot it could not go. Right to his bat path, and that’s not where I wanted to go. It’s a pitch I wanted to get in the dirt and a pitch I’ve thrown in the dirt hundreds of times, and it did not go there. It’s the one spot it could not be -- right into his bat path and right into his bat speed.” -- Phillies RHP Justin De Fratus, after a loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Severino Gonzalez

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf