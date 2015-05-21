Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Philadelphia second baseman Chase Utley was back in his customary third spot in the batting order Wednesday and continued to climb out of a horrific slump by going 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in the Phillies’ 4-2 win over the Rockies. He has gone 7-for-16 in his past five games.

Utley was dropped to sixth on Friday -- the first time he had batted sixth since June 30, 2005 -- and in four games in that spot in the lineup, Utley went 5-for-12 (.417) with four doubles -- one in each game -- three RBIs and three runs scored. Utley had hit one double in his previous 33 games from Sept. 28, 2014, to May 14 before being moved to sixth in the lineup and this season was batting a major league low .118.

His two-hit game Wednesday raised Utley’s average to .159 (20-for-126) with five doubles, three homers and 18 RBIs as well as a .243 on-base percentage and a .270 slugging percentage.

In 32 career games at Coors Field, Utley is hitting .346 (47-for-136) with seven homers and 41 RBIs.

Utley, 36, is a six-time All-Star who has won a Silver Slugger Award four times. He entered this season with a .282/.367/.483 career slash line along with 1,587 hits, 231 home runs, 904 RBIs and 938 runs scored.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-3, 5.02) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 1-2, 6.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Severino Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday against the Rockies and held them to five hits and one run in five innings in his third career start, all this season. At Lehigh Valley, Gonzalez is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five starts with four walks and 16 strikeouts in 29 innings. Gonzalez is taking the rotation spot of Chad Billinsgley (right lat strain), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.

--RHP Hector Neris was optioned to Triple-A Leigh Valley after Tuesday night’s game to clear a roster spot for RHP Severino Gonzalez, who started Wednesday for the Phillies. Neris was with the Phillies for two days but did not appear in a game. He was recalled when RHP Chad Billingsley (right lat strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday.

--1B Ryan Howard went 3-for-5 with his eighth homer -- all off right-handers -- and finished a triple shy of the cycle. It was his third three-hit game this month. He’s hitting .328 (21-for-64) in May with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 10 RBIs. In April, Howard hit .194 (14-for-72) with four doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs. “It’s not really doing a whole lot different from the first month,” Howard said. “Now I‘m able to find some real estate out there.”

--RHP Aaron Harang, who is 4-3 with a 1.82 ERA (12 earned runs, 59 1/3 innings) in nine starts , is just the third Phillies pitcher since 2000 with an ERA under 2.00 over his first nine starts of the season. The others are Brett Myers in 2005 with a 1.88 ERA (13 earned runs, 62 1/3 innings) and Roy Halladay in 2010 with a 1.64 ERA (13 earned runs, 71 1/3 innings).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He works quick, he throws strikes, he’s not afraid to pitch inside. And he’s cocky in a good way. His stuff is average, but what makes guys to me better than they are is their attitude and confidence. He has all that.” -- Phillies pitching coach Bob McClure, on RHP Severino Gonzalez.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf