Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

DENVER -- Their 7-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies left the Philadelphia Phillies with a split of the four-game series. The Phillies were trying to win their first four-game series since they swept the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park from July 7-10, 2014.

The Phillies were also looking to win back-to-back series for the first time since Sept. 1-7, 2014, when they won two of three games from both the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.

The Phillies are 6-15 on the road this season. The four-game series at Colorado was the start of a difficult 10-game road trip with no days off for the Phillies. They play three games at Washington over the weekend followed by three at New York.

The Nationals, who were off Thursday, have won five straight games and 11 of their past 13 to go from 4 1/2 games behind into first place in the National League East.

In Washington, the Phillies will face Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez. But on Saturday and Sunday, the Phillies will be able to counter with Cole Hamels and Aaron Harang, their two best starters.

--RHP Jerome Williams allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings and took the loss. He’s 0-3 with an 8.38 ERA (19 2/3 innings, 18 earned runs) on the road and 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA (28 2/3 innings, 11 earned runs) at home. Williams has tailed off markedly this month. He was 2-1 with a 3.80 in four April starts but is 0-3 with a 7.40 ERA in five starts this month.

--SS Freddy Galvis went 1-for-3 against Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa and is now 16-for-35 (.456) against left-handed pitchers this season. Galvis entered Thursday leading the National League in batting average against left-handers and second in hits against them.

--1B Ryan Howard homered for the second consecutive game. It’s the third time he has homered in back-to-back games. He also did it April 25-26 against Atlanta and on May 7-8, at Atlanta the first day and against New York on the second. Howard began the season hitting .175 with no homers and a .250 slugging percentage in his first 11 games. He is now hitting .257 with nine homers and a .521 slugging percentage.

--2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to six games raise his average to .169 (22-for-130) from .118. During his six-game streak, Utley has gone 9-for-20 (.450), and in his past 12 games, Utley is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with six doubles and four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems he has been pitching behind in the count, not working ahead, trying to be too fine along the corners and falling behind. That’s resulted in some walks and some good hitting counts with hitters. He has to be a command guy, but he also has to pitch ahead in the count.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on RHP Jerome Williams after a loss to Colorado on Thursday.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf