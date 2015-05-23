Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Phillies veterans Ryan Howard and Chase Utley are showing signs of warming up at the plate. And that makes life easier for manager Ryne Sandberg.

Utley and Howard have been a dynamic tandem in the third and fourth spots in the batting lineup for several years. But Sandberg moved them around in the lineup early this season, partly due to their struggles at the plate.

“I can still move them around a little bit,” he said. “There will be times when I want to break them up and not have back-to-back left-handed hitters. If they are going good in those spots that is a good thing.”

Howard hit his ninth homer in 98 at-bats on Thursday, the first time since 2011 that he hit nine or more homers in 100 at-bats or less. Howard had a double in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals on Friday while Utley had two hits, including a leadoff single in the ninth against closer Drew Storen.

Utley now has 11 hits in his last 24 trips to the plate and is hitting .179, while Howard has nine homers and 21 RBIs and a batting average of .257.

Sandberg said Utley was a professional during his slump even while he was struggling. He was hitting a major league-low .118 in his first 32 games this season.

“He is one of the leaders on the team,” Sandberg said. “He helps the younger players. He is rooting for the guys. He continues to go up and battle and had quality at-bats with nothing to show for it. He was hitting the ball on the nose and right at the defenders. It was a matter of time; he is on the upswing and doing much better. The success just comes with being patient. He was hitting line drives all over the place. He just stayed patient. He has an outstanding pregame routine.”

Utley hit third and Howard cleanup on Friday in Washington.

“They have both made adjustments. Those are big bats we need in the middle of the lineup. They have made some good strides. Howard has been on a consistent approach at the plate for a couple of weeks,” Sandberg said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 4-3, 3.24 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-4, 5.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels will face fellow San Diego native Stephen Strasburg for the fifth time on Saturday. Hamels won his third straight start on Monday as he pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings. Hamels is 11-0 in 17 starts since 2014 when the Phillies score at least three runs with him on the hill. In his career against the Nationals, he is 15-9 with an ERA of 2.72 in 34 starts.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan allowed just two runs and five hits in six innings on Friday. He was the hard-luck loser as he fell to 1-3 as he gave up a solo homer to Bryce Harper in the second and an RBI double to Ian Desmond in the sixth. He gave up a leadoff single to fellow pitcher Max Scherzer, who then scored on the double by Desmond. “I thought it was one of his better outings,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of O‘Sullivan. “He pitched to both sides of the plate. Definitely a quality start. He pitched very well. He would probably like that at-bat back to Scherzer.” In his previous start on Sunday, he picked up his first big league win since 2011.

--3B Maikel Franco has been impressive at the plate since he was called up. He doubled in a run in the second inning Friday against starter Max Scherzer and also made a fine fielding play on a grounder down the line for a forceout at second in the fifth on a ball hit by Wilson Ramos. Franco is hitting .258 since he was called up from Triple-A on May 15.

--1B Ryan Howard has picked up steam at the plate in May. He had a double in the first inning Friday against Max Scherzer, the Washington starter. Howard was 1-for-4 and is hitting .257.

--2B Chase Utley was the only Phillies player to get two hits on Friday. He led off the ninth with a single against closer Drew Storen but was stranded as Storen got the last out with runners on first and second. Utley has lifted his average to .179. Utley took second on an infield single to short in the ninth by Maikel Franco and it appeared Utley could have gone to third as the ball got away from Washington SS Ian Desmond into short left field. But manager Ryne Sandberg said Utley saw a “completely different angle” than the one seen from the Phillies bench on the play as he stayed at third.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a pretty good pitcher, I think. He is probably the ace of their staff. We hit some balls hard off of him. He is top-notch.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, when asked of his team’s struggles against Nationals RHP Max Scherzer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf