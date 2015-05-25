Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- It’s hard to imagine a greater sign of trust from a manager than the one Ryne Sandberg gave Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jake Diekman on Sunday.

Diekman just couldn’t repay it. And that’s been a theme recently.

With first base open in a one-run game, Sandberg brought in the left-hander to face streaking Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper.

But Harper connected for just his second hit in nine at-bats against the reliever, driving in a run and then scoring on first baseman Ryan Zimmerman’s double, giving the Nationals a 4-1 lead.

With two outs, Sandberg could have let right-hander Justin DeFratus walk Harper intentionally to face the right-handed Zimmerman.

“There was some thoughts about all that,” Sandberg said of the decision to opt for Diekman. “He’s our guy against a left-handed hitter.”

Entering Sunday, lefties had just a .216 batting average across Diekman’s four-year career. But the 28-year-old has allowed four earned runs over his last three outings, while his ERA has grown to 8.04. Diekman has also allowed seven of 11 inherited runners to score this season.

In 2014, he pitched to a 3.80 ERA over 71 innings.

”He shows glimpses,“ Sandberg said. ”He has things to work on and to be more consistent and to be more of the dominant type of guy that he was last year coming in and really getting after it and making it tough. But left-handed hitters should not be comfortable off of him, with his stuff, when he makes his pitches.

Sandberg said Diekman threw a pretty good pitch to Harper. But the Nationals’ cleanup hitter muscled a blooper down the left-field line for his 41st RBI (he had his 40th earlier in the game), and with the single posted his ninth multi-hit game since May 18.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Severino Gonzalez, 2-1, 7.11 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 3-2, 4.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang extended a career high on Sunday by pitching to his ninth consecutive quality start, a streak that stretches back to last September. Still, he finished as the losing pitcher in a 4-1 defeat to the Washington Nationals. “I was putting myself in some holes getting behind in the count,” Harang said. “When I did come back, they were able to put the bat on the ball and get some hits.” Harang (4-4, 1.93) allowed two runs over six innings, giving up seven hits while walking two and striking out two. He left two runners on base in the first and third innings before Washington scored a run each in the fourth and fifth.

--CF Odubel Herrera showed some rookie growing pains in the outfield Sunday against the Nationals -- both offensively and defensively. In the fourth inning, his poor positioning on SS Yunel Escobar’s drive to right-center resulted in Escobar’s first triple since September 2013. “Some of that’s knowing the field and how the balls come off, that’s tricky out there,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “But yeah, the triple, it should’ve been kept to a double, to get close to the wall and get it in quick.” In the seventh, Herrera’s bad read on C Cameron Rupp’s blooper into right allowed Nats RF Bryce Harper to throw him out at second.

--1B Ryan Howard may be hitting .425 (17 for 40, 4 HR) over his last 10 games, but manager Ryne Sandberg still sat the lefty slugger against Nats left-handed starter Gio Gonzalez. Howard is hitless in 11 at-bats with six strikeouts against Gonzalez for his career.

--2B Chase Utley also started on the bench with a career 3-for-20 mark against Gio Gonzalez. “Their numbers aren’t good at all against Gio,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of 1B Ryan Howard and Utley’s absence. “And it’s also a chance for them to get off their feet for a day with the string of games that they played.” Utley struck out looking as a pinch hitter against LHP Matt Grace to end the seventh.

--RF Jeff Francoeur got his first at-bats of the series Sunday, going 2-for-3 against Gio Gonzalez with the Phillies’ only RBI, lifting his average to .242 on the season and .220 when playing in right. Francoeur is also 4-for-8 this year as a pinch hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Diekman has been tough on Harper in the past. You know, one of those hot hitters. And even a ball that gets in on him, jam shot, found a hole there. It looked like he made a decent pitch, just fought it off and blooped it in.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after Nationals RF Bryce Harper got a two-out single off LHP Jake Diekman to lead Washington to a 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf