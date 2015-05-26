Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Behind ace left-hander Cole Hamels and resurgent veteran right-hander Aaron Harang, the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation is basically being held together by duct tape. More outings like Monday will give right-hander Severino Gonzalez a chance to prove he’s more than just a patch-and-pray guy.

Gonzalez set a career high with eight strikeouts Monday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing three runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings in the Phillies’ 6-3 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Gonzalez, who was making his fourth career start, had just five strikeouts in his first three starts -- and none against the Colorado Rockies last Wednesday -- but recorded his first seven outs via the strikeout on Monday.

“His fastball is really effective and it helped him the first time through the lineup,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

In addition, Gonzalez didn’t issue a walk for the second straight start. The 22-year-old certainly remains a work in progress, as evidenced by his 6.88 ERA, the early hook Monday and his inability thus far to complete more than five innings in a start. But he’s giving the rebuilding Phillies every reason to provide him an extended opportunity to mature at the big league level.

“He was real aggressive today,” Sandberg said. “He’s a young pitcher, still perfecting his secondary pitches ... he hung in there.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-28

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-4, 5.44 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 5-4 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams will look to snap out of his month-long slump when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Williams took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out none over five innings as the Phillies fell to the Colorado Rockies, 7-3. It was the fifth time in as many starts this month that Williams failed to pitch more than five innings. He is 1-3 with a 7.03 ERA in May, during which his overall ERA has risen from 3.80 to 5.44. Williams is 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA in five career starts against the Mets. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Mets on April 15, when he gave up five runs (four earned) over five innings as the Phillies fell, 6-1, at Citi Field.

--2B Chase Utley continued to stir Monday, when he went 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the third inning of the Phillies’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. The two-hit game was the fourth for Utley in his last six games. He is hitting .406 (13-of-32) in his last 10 games, a stretch in which he’s raised his overall average from .118 to .183. He has three homers and 21 RBIs in 42 games this season.

--RHP Severino Gonzalez set a career high with eight strikeouts Monday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing three runs on six hits and no walks over 4 1/3 innings in the Phillies’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. Gonzalez had struck out just five batters in his first three career starts but recorded his first seven outs via the strikeout on Monday. He is 2-1 with a 6.88 ERA in four starts.

--SS Freddy Galvis snapped out of a slump Monday, when he went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the Phillies’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. Galvis doubled and scored in the third and singled in the fifth. He entered Monday with just five hits in his last 33 at-bats dating back to May 14. Galvis is batting .314 overall with one homer, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases in 43 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Howard just missed that one to center field. That could have made a big difference for us today.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after 1B Ryan Howard just missed a homer in the loss to the Mets Monday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf