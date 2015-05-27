Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Ruben Amaro’s popularity with the Philadelphia Phillies fan base took another hit Tuesday, when the general manager spent several hours in damage control mode after he made inflammatory quotes in an interview with a local website.

Amaro discussed the Phillies’ rebuilding plans during an interview with csnphilly.com. He told the website that fans critical of the pace at which the Phillies are bringing along prospects -- specifically right-handed pitchers Zach Eflin and Aaron Nola, both of whom are starring at Double-A Reading -- ” ... don’t understand the game.

“They don’t understand the process,” Amaro said. “There’s a process. And then they (gripe) and complain because we don’t have a plan.”

Predictably, those comments didn’t sit well with fans in one of the most sports-crazed cities in America. By mid-morning, Amaro was calling into WIP, Philadelphia’s all-sports talk radio station, to clarify his comments and to say that he wasn’t speaking of all Phillies fans.

In the mid-afternoon, Amaro spent another 20 minutes explaining himself in the visiting dugout at Citi Field, where the Phillies fell to the Mets 5-4 in 10 innings.

“Obviously it’s caused a bit of a firestorm in Philly,” Amaro said. “I don’t think the comments were meant to disparage our fans by any stretch of the imagination. I probably used my words incorrectly or poorly. So I want to apologize for that.”

Amaro said the Phillies want to make sure prospects such as Eflin (4-3 with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts entering Tuesday) and Nola (6-3 with a 1.87 ERA in nine starts entering Tuesday) bounce back from some adversity before advancing another level or more.

He also said he hoped Phillies fans would remember the caution with which they developed first baseman Ryan Howard, second baseman Chase Utley, catcher Carlos Ruiz and left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels, who are the lone remaining players from the Phillies teams that won five straight division titles from 2007 through 2011 as well as the 2008 World Series.

”A guy like Cole Hamels, who was the can‘t-miss, greatest left-hander on the planet -- we had to see these guys do some things first,“ Amaro said. ”We had to see them fail, come back from failure.

“I mean, we can go all the way back to Ryan Howard. We had Jim Thome playing first base. Jimmy went down, Ryan came up, struggled a little bit, got his feet wet, went back, played in Triple-A again. We ended up deciding, OK, he’s ready. We moved Jim Thome and now he gets his chance.”

Amaro said he understood his comments, while misconstrued, could impact his standing within the organization.

“Am I worried about it for me now?” Amaro said. “I‘m more worried about it for the organization, because the organization shouldn’t have to suffer because I made a bad quote.”

He has already taken a beating from Phillies fans upset with the team’s slow descent. Since the start of the 2012 season, the Phillies are 246-288 and Amaro has been criticized for not fully embarking upon a rebuilding effort by trading the likes of Howard, Ruiz, Utley, Hamels and right-handed pitcher Jonathan Papelbon.

But Amaro believes better days are on the horizon -- shortstop Freddy Galvis, third baseman Maikel Franco and centerfielder Odubel Herrera are all everyday players and 25 or younger -- and that Tuesday’s comments shouldn’t overshadow the progress the Phillies have made.

”Naturally, I think it would probably be a lot different if we were fighting for first place right now or we won the division the last two or three years, but we haven’t done that and I understand that,“ Amaro said. ”But I think what we have to look -- how I look at it -- (is) we are now making progress. I think the thing that bothers me the most about a lot of this stuff that’s happened today and the quotes that I made earlier is that I don’t want to detract from the fact there are some really, really positive things happening here in a way that I think the fans can focus on.

“Hopefully they can focus more on what’s happening as far as our progress is concerned than about my misguided quotes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-29

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-3, 3.54 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 1-2, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan will look to author his fourth strong start in as many appearances this month when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. O‘Sullivan took a hard-luck loss in his most recent appearance last Friday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings as the Phillies fell to the Washington Nationals, 2-1. It was the second straight quality start for O‘Sullivan, who is 1-2 with a 2.65 ERA since joining the Phillies’ rotation May 12. O‘Sullivan will be making his second career appearance and first start against the Mets. He tossed two shutout innings for the San Diego Padres the lone time he opposed the Mets on Aug. 16, 2013.

--RHP Jerome Williams produced a quality start Tuesday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings in the Phillies’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Mets. It was the first time in six starts this month that Williams has lasted more than five innings. He allowed all three runs to score in the third, when he gave up run-scoring, two-out singles to 1B Lucas Duda and LF Michael Cuddyer. Williams is 3-4 with a 5.33 ERA this season.

--CF Ben Revere had two hits Tuesday night, including a two-run triple that fueled the Phillies’ four-run eighth inning in their 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Mets. The triple was the National League-leading fourth of the year for Revere, who began Tuesday tied for eighth in the NL with nine stolen bases. He is hitting .264 with 15 RBIs in 47 games.

--2B Chase Utley remained red-hot Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 in the Phillies’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Mets. It was the second straight two-hit game for Utley, who has two hits in five of his last seven games. A stretch in which he is hitting .417 (10-of-24). In his last 10 games dating back to May 15, Utley is hitting .417 (15-of-36) and has raised his overall average from .118 to .192. He has three homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were able to bounce back against their relievers and had a nice rally.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after a loss to the Mets on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf