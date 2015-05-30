Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies’ Cody Asche made his first major league start in left field Friday night against the Colorado Rockies.

It will not be his last.

Manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game that Asche, a third baseman his entire professional career before this season, is the regular at his new position “as we speak.”

“He’s going to get those games and those reps out there,” Sandberg said.

Asche was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier Friday and went 1-for-3 in the Phillies’ 4-1 loss. His hit, a single with one out in the eighth inning, broke up a no-hitter by Rockies starter Chad Bettis.

Asche admitted that when he was first sent to the minors in mid-May, he was “pretty bitter.”

“You feel like you failed a little bit,” he said. “The more you sit back and look at it, you realize that’s not the case.”

That he was sent there to sharpen his outfield skills “makes it easier to get over,” he added.

Sandberg said Asche “worked his tail off” at Lehigh Valley, in pregame workout sessions with manager Dave Brundage and roving outfield instructor Andy Abad.

Asche, who hit .295 in 15 games for Lehigh Valley, said the adjustment to his new post was twofold.

“At third base you feel like you’re in every play,” he said. “Sometimes in left field you don’t feel like you’re in the game as much. You are.”

The other thing, he said, was the stress on his legs.

“I didn’t think outfielders ran that much,” he said. “I was wrong.”

His education continues. And it is now on-the-job training.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-31

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa 1-2, 6.51 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 4-4, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, Saturday’s starter, took a 4-1 loss to Washington in his last start, going six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking two. Harang did not figure in the decision in his May 19 start against the Rockies, and is 6-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 15 career starts against them.

--LHP Cole Hamels saw a four-game winning streak end despite going eight innings and giving up two runs on five hits. He struck out nine, walked one and allowed two solo homers to Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, the first Hamels has surrendered in his last five starts. “He couldn’t get the ball down to Tulo,” manager Ryne Sandberg said, “but he rises to the occasion, like he did tonight.”

--1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 Friday against Colorado and is hitless in his last 12 at-bats, after an extended hot streak. With Rockies starter Chad Bettis working on a perfect game, centerfielder Brandon Barnes made a leaping grab of Howard’s drive to the wall in the fifth inning.

--LF Cody Asche, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, admitted he was “pretty bitter” when he was first sent down two weeks ago, but quickly came around. “You feel like you failed a little bit,” he said. “The more you sit back and look at it, you realize that’s not the case.” Manager Ryne Sandberg praised Asche, saying he “worked his tail off” in the minors, as he makes the transition from third base. Asche batted .295 in 15 games with the IronPigs, and was in the Phils’ lineup Friday, going 1-for-3. Sandberg said he views Asche as the regular left fielder at present.

--OF Grady Sizemore was designated for assignment Friday, meaning that once he clears waivers it is conceivable he could remain with the Phillies’ organization. “Anything’s a possibility,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of Sizemore, who hit .245 in 39 games. “He has a couple days to think about it. But I think he showed anybody watching he can swing the bat. He had some good pinch hits off the bench (going 3-for-10 in that role). I think he could be a piece for somebody. Hopefully he stays with the organization, just because he’s a professional guy.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a hard time with his changeup and his off-speed stuff was exceptional.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on Rockies RHP Chad Bettis after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf