Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- If it once appeared that Darin Ruf would be part of the Philadelphia Phillies’ rebuilding efforts, it now appears he is trapped in a part-time role.

His best position is first base, but Ryan Howard remains a fixture there. He can also play one of the corner outfield spots, but the Phillies have been playing Cody Asche and Ben Revere there.

So Ruf has been biding his time. And on Tuesday he took advantage of a rare opportunity, punching a game-winning single to right in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Phillies to a 5-4 victory over Cincinnati.

“It definitely feels good,” Ruf said, adding that it is especially gratifying to “still have the confidence from the manager and in myself to be able to get the job done.”

Ruf began the night hitting .216 in 36 games, and was just 1-for-10 as a pinch hitter. But after Odubel Herrera began the inning by doubling off reliever Tony Cingrani and Carlos Ruiz sacrificed him to third, manager Ryne Sandberg had Ruf bat for winning pitcher Jonathan Papelbon.

“The potential’s there,” Sandberg said of Ruf. “I have a lot of confidence in that spot with him, and he came up big.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake 2-4, 4.66) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 5-4, 2.91)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, Wednesday’s starter, saw a four-game winning streak end the last time out despite going eight innings and allowing two runs on five hits in a 4-1 loss to Colorado. He struck out nine and walked one. Hamels has worked at least seven innings in each of his last five starts, and has not given up more than two runs in any of them. He is 9-0 with a 1.51 ERA in 12 career outings against Cincinnati.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan took a no-decision Tuesday against Cincinnati, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on nine hits, while striking out one, walking one and hitting a batter. Manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game that it was important for O‘Sullivan to “keep the ball down and concentrate on every pitch, have a purpose with every pitch.” Instead he gave up a run immediately, when Brandon Phillips singled and Joey Votto doubled to open the game. Votto singled home Phillips in the third, and O‘Sullivan was nicked for two more runs in the fourth.

--2B Chase Utley went 3-for-4 with his first homer in 26 games Tuesday night against Cincinnati. Utley, who coaxed his average to .207, the first time it has been above .200 since April 14, beat a defensive overshift with a bunt single in the first. “That was a good play,” manager Ryne Sandberg said, “and that started his night.” In the third Utley slapped another single through the spot where the third baseman would normally be positioned. And in the sixth he hit a 2-1 changeup from Jonny Cueto into the seats in right center. Utley’s last homer came on May 1, at Miami, and he has raised his average 108 points over his last 22 games, after going 9-for-91 (.099) in his first 26. “He’s on a steady climb,” Sandberg said. “It’s good to see that. It’s good contact resulting in the hits.”

--SS Freddy Galvis went 0-for-4 Tuesday against Cincinnati and is hitless in his last 17 at-bats. Galvis, in his first year as regular, began the year slapping the ball around and keeping it on the ground, and was hitting .355 as recently as May 15. But during his funk he has been hitting the ball in the air; Tuesday’s effort included two pop-ups and a line-out. “He needs to get back to (his earlier approach),” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Flyballs are not a good sign for Freddy.”

--3B Maikel Franco hit a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 5-4 victory over Cincinnati, and afterward manager Ryne Sandberg said he “looked as good ... as he has since he has been here.” Franco, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 15, snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a sixth-inning double, a hit on which he kept his front shoulder in, Sandberg said. “He built on that hit,” the manager added, “being able to come up with confidence and hit that big two-run home run.” It came on a 2-1 slider from reliever Jumbo Diaz.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The potential’s there. I have a lot of confidence in that spot with him, and he came up big.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on Darin Ruf, after a win over Cincinnati on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf