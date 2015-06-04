Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies must have known that shortstop Freddy Galvis, a first-time regular this season, was not a .355 hitter, as he was in his first 35 games.

They can only hope he is not a .115 hitter, as he has been in his last 14.

Dropped from second in the order to seventh by manager Ryne Sandberg for Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati, he went 0-for-5 and is now hitless in his last 22 at-bats, and 7-for-61 since May 15. His average stands at .275.

“Freddy’s just getting a little bit too anxious and jumpy at home plate,” Sandberg said.

Early in the season, he was hitting the top half of the ball, keeping it on the ground and finding more than his share of holes. Now, not so much.

“He’s just a little bit too long, and catching himself with a longer swing -- catching some pitches out in front of home plate and that’s resulted in the fly balls,” Sandberg said. “Maybe a little change of scenery for him (will help), just to stick with the plan, and staying short and doing the little things that he does, like putting the bat on the ball and favoring the top part of the ball.”

The thinking is that Galvis, an excellent fielder, has a future with the team if he can just be adequate at the plate. But he hit .218 as a part-time player in three seasons before this one, and now finds himself regressing to the mean.

“I think he’s been outstanding up to this point,” Sandberg said, “so hopefully just a little change in the lineup might help him with that mental side of it.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani 3-4, 3.41 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 4-5, 2.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, Thursday’s starter, has dropped his last two starts and is winless over his last three. In his most recent outing, last Saturday against Colorado, he went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out seven without a walk. He nonetheless was on the hook for a 5-2 loss. He is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA in five career starts against Cincinnati.

--LHP Cole Hamels went seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking three Wednesday against Cincinnati, but took a no-decision. He has gone seven innings or more and allowed two earned runs or fewer in a career-best six straight starts. The Phillies have been shut out on three hits over the last 18 innings he has been on the mound, and have been held hitless in 16 of those 18 innings. “Just trying to do what I can,” he said. “Just trying to get ahead of hitters. (The Reds) have a tough lineup, especially the first couple guys you have to face. ... You just have to keep going out there and trying to put up zeroes. ... All I can do is give them a chance to win.”

--3B Maikel Franco went 2-for-5 and hit a game-tying three-run homer off Reds closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 5-4, 11-inning victory. Franco, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 15, also hit a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 5-4 victory over Cincinnati. “Obviously I just feel great the last two nights, with what happened with me -- a home run yesterday, a home run today to tie the game,” he said. “You just try to come in and continue to do that, and be ready.” Franco is hitting just .225 in 18 games, but now has four homers and 13 RBIs. He also ended Chapman’s homerless streak at 74 1/3 innings, the second-longest streak in the majors. “You really see the ball jumping off his bat,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s going in there, ready to hit. It’s good to see the pop in the bat.” Franco also broke up a no-hit bid by Cincinnati starter Mike Leake by singling with two outs in the seventh.

--SS Freddy Galvis went 0-for-5 Wednesday against Cincinnati and finds himself in an 0-for-22 tailspin, part of a 7-for-61 slump that has dropped his average from .355 on May 15 to .275. Galvis began the season with a sound approach -- i.e., keep the ball on the ground, take pitches the other way -- but in recent weeks has been getting long with his swing, resulting in flyballs. Manager Ryne Sandberg dropped him from second to seventh in the lineup Wednesday.

--CF Ben Revere started Philadelphia’s four-run ninth-inning rally with a pinch-hit single, then remained in the game and singled in the 10th as well. Revere, 10-for-35 as a pinch hitter in his career (.286), has played the role of wild card this year for the Phillies, starting 34 games in left field, seven in center and six in right. The latter figures to be his position for the time being, as the team is wedded to Odubel Herrera in center and Cody Asche in left.

--RHP Chad Billingsley, placed on the disabled list May 16 with a strained right shoulder, played catch from 75 feet on Tuesday and will continue to throw, manager Ryne Sandberg said, in the hope that he can complete a side session next Tuesday. “He’s progressing really well and taking it a little bit on the slow side of things,” Sandberg said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, I just feel great the last two nights, with what happened with me -- a home run yesterday, a home run today to tie the game. You just try to come in and continue to do that and be ready.” -- Phillies 3B Maikel Franco, after beating the reds on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 4 and will continue to throw in the hope that he can complete a side session June 11.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf