Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, the Philadelphia Phillies manager, was asked before Thursday’s game against Cincinnati when the lightbulb went off for him early in his Hall of Fame career.

“Probably about three years into it,” he joked.

Then he noted that he was hitless in his first 31 at-bats in 1982, his first season with the Chicago Cubs, for whom he played all but 13 of the 2,164 games in which he appeared in his 16-year career. (Here his memory is a bit faulty; according to baseball-reference.com, he went 0-for-20 to start that season.)

At any rate, Sandberg said, “When I got that first hit (off the Cardinals’ Joaquin Andujar), a lightbulb went off big time.”

This came up after Maikel Franco, the Phillies’ rookie third baseman, gave every indication that things are falling into place for him by hitting game-tying homers in the late innings on consecutive days against the Reds, keying his team’s come-from-behind victories.

“Maikel just has an aura about him of having confidence, feeling comfortable, and I’ve sensed that really from the get-go of his first big-league camp two years ago,” Sandberg said. “I think that goes a long way with him coming up big the last couple games in those moments that we haven’t come up big (this season).”

Sandberg was particularly impressed with Franco in the ninth inning Wednesday, when he hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Reds closer Aroldis Chapman to forge a 4-4 tie. Chapman had converted his previous 29 save opportunities, and hadn’t allowed a homer in 74 1/3 innings.

“That was impressive, because (the pitch) was down,” Sandberg said. “Didn’t seem to faze him. Looked like he was up there comfortable, ready to go.”

Nor does Franco seem all that impressed with himself, despite all that has happened this week.

“I talk with myself -- just keep it down, just go out there, just try to play baseball like I‘m doing, and make every single day should count,” he said. “Every at-bat should count. Every game should count, so don’t worry about that it happened, keep coming in here and try to have a good game, try to do something to help your team.”

Franco went 1-for-4 with an RBI double on Thursday, but when he faced Chapman again in the ninth inning with his team down by two runs, he fanned on a 102 mph fastball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum 5-3, 3.00 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams 3-5, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams, Friday’s starter, lost 4-1 to Colorado in his last outing and is winless over his last three starts, dating back to a 7-5 victory over Arizona on May 16. Williams is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in two career starts against San Francisco.

--RHP Aaron Harang lasted a season-low 5 2/3 innings in losing to Cincinnati on Thursday. Harang, who dropped his third straight start, allowed six hits and a season-high six runs (five earned), while walking five, his most since June 8, 2014. He struck out one. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Harang “got some balls up in the zone,” and Harang said he was bothered by a four-minute, 35-second replay review in the fifth inning. It “affected the whole momentum of the game,” he said. “It was a five-minute delay. It changed the tempo. It’s something they’ve got to figure out. ... I‘m sure the umpires didn’t like the long delay, either.”

--LHP Jake Diekman worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday against Cincinnati, but was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game. Diekman was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 25 games for the Phillies. A corresponding roster move will be made Friday.

--SS Freddy Galvis went 0-for-4 Thursday against Cincinnati and is hitless in his last 26 at-bats, the longest hitless streak by a member of the Phillies since pitcher Cliff Lee went 0-for-27 in 2013 and the longest by a Phillies position player since catcher Carlos Ruiz went 0-for-26 in 2011. Galvis has seven hits in his last 65 at-bats, dropping his average from .355 to .269. His defense has always been exceptional, and remains so, but there were concerns heading into the season as to how he would hit in his first year as a regular. After a strong start in which he sprayed the ball around, he now finds himself hitting the ball in the air far too often. He popped up twice and flew out once on Thursday.

--CF Ben Revere went 3-for-4 Thursday against the Reds and has five hits in his last six at-bats. Revere replaced the slumping Odubel Herrera in center, as well as in the leadoff spot. It was the eighth start in center, as compared to 34 in left and six in right. He opened the bottom of the first with a triple and scored, and doubled home a run in the eighth.

--RHP Chad Billingsley, placed on the disabled list May 16 with a strained right shoulder, is playing progressively longer games of catch, having extended the distance to 90 feet on Wednesday. If he continues to progress he will throw a bullpen session next Tuesday in Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The way the rule is, it was the right call. It was pretty blatant.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after Cincinnati claimed the go-ahead run when Philadelphia C Carlos Ruiz was ruled to have blocked home plate.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2, and he will continue to throw in the hope that he can complete a side session June 9.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf