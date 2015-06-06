Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg reiterated before Friday’s game against San Francisco what he had said after Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds -- that the umpires made the correct call when it was ruled, after a replay review, that Phils catcher Carlos Ruiz was guilty of blocking the plate in the fifth inning of that game, giving Cincinnati a run.

At the same time, Sandberg said, the crew could have used some discretion, since the force was on and the runner, Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, was several feet from the plate before Ruiz received a throw from shortstop Freddy Galvis, after a bouncer by Todd Frazier.

And one other thing: The whole mess could have been avoided if Ruiz simply stepped on the plate, resulting in a forceout.

“That,” Sanderg said, “would have superseded everything.”

But as Ruiz said Friday, “I was in front of home plate, and then everything happened so quick. When Freddy threw the ball to me, I was like, ‘Where’s home plate?’ I couldn’t find home plate. I knew it was bases loaded. That’s why I came to tag him, because I started looking: Where’s home plate?”

Complicating matters was the fact that Frazier’s bat was lying there. Ruiz, as a result, elected to tag DeSclafani. Reds manager Bryan Price challenged the ruling, and after a four-minute, 35-second review, it was determined that Ruiz blocked the plate, in violation of the rule.

“I‘m not happy with that, because the rule is harmful,” he said. “That changed the whole game, you know?”

Ruiz does understand the intent of the rule, which was implemented last year, in part because Giants catcher Buster Posey suffered a broken leg in a collision with Miami’s Scott Cousins in 2011.

Still, Ruiz said, “Personally I don’t like that (rule). I don’t want to get hurt. I don’t want anybody to get hurt, but it changed the whole game (on Thursday). That’s why I‘m not happy with that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-35

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner 6-2, 3.12) at Phillies (RHP Severino Gonzalez 2-1, 6.88)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Severino Gonzalez, Saturday’s starter, lost 6-3 to the Mets his last time out, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out eight. He did not walk a batter. He has never faced the Giants.

--RHP Dustin McGowan had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. McGowan, 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 games with the Phillies earlier this season, pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings over seven appearances with the IronPigs. “Dustin’s been throwing the ball real well, and he does have a power arm, which we saw,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He went down and worked on some things, and some mechanics. ... He was going well, so he was the guy.”

--LHP Jake Diekman was optioned to Lehigh Valley following Thursday’s loss to Cincinnati to make room for Dustin McGowan. Diekman was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 21 1/3 innings with the Phillies this year.

--RHP Jerome Williams went 4 1/3 innings, equaling his shortest outing of the season, in taking a no-decision Friday night against San Francisco. Williams, winless over his last four starts, allowed four runs and nine hits, while striking out two. He didn’t walk a batter, though he did hit one. He also gave up home runs to Matt Duffy and Justin Maxwell. “It’s about location,” Williams said. “That’s the main thing. I still think I can get those guys out.” Williams did contribute his fourth career double in the second inning, and the first one that produced a run.

--CF Ben Revere went 1-for-3 against the Giants on Friday, but his base-running error in the seventh inning proved costly in a 5-4 loss. He was running from first base as teammate Jeff Francoeur hit a fly ball to right, then failed to retrace his steps after rounding second. The Giants threw to second, and Revere was called out. “Ben was stealing and overran the base and did not retouch it coming back,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He went right over the top. I don’t know that he knew he has to do that.” Revere claimed he did. “I was trying to get my butt back to (first base),” he said. “I thought I put my foot on the bag, but it was a half-inch (off). That’s all it takes. In that situation, I tried to get back as quick as possible. It’s unfortunate.”

--3B Maikel Franco went 2-for-4 Friday against San Francisco with his fifth homer since May 17, two days after his recall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Only four other National Leaguers have exceeded his total in that span. Three of Franco’s homers have come over the last four games, all of them in the sixth inning or later.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Ben was stealing and overran the base and did not retouch it coming back. He went right over the top. I don’t know that he knew he has to do that.” - Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on Ben Revere, who failed to re-touch second base and was called out when trying to retreat to first.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2, and he will continue to throw in the hope that he can complete a side session June 9.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf