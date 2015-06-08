Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Maikel Franco isn’t just hitting home runs at quite a clip for the Philadelphia Phillies.

He’s clobbering them.

And people are starting to take notice.

The latest blast from the 22-year-old rookie was a 400-some foot solo shot to centerfield on June 6 against San Francisco, one that cleared the fence in just a few seconds.

“The line drive that got five feet of the ground for a home run, that’s pretty impressive,” Phillies outfielder Jeff Francoeur quipped after the 6-4 Phillies win.

That was Franco’s sixth home run since getting called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 15, and his 10th of the season between the two levels. More impressively, it was his fourth in the span of six games, a span in which he entered hitting .194 and left hitting .253.

“Franco with a very good homestand, showing power and really swinging the bat well,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s probably up for a Player of the Week type deal with the homestand that he had and the week that he had, that’s a lot of home runs in a short period of time.”

Though there’s little Franco can do this season to save the Phillies’ season -- even after beating San Francisco on Sunday, they’re just 22-36 and nine games out of first place in the NL East -- his continued development is crucial for the franchise’s long-term success.

Considering former top prospect Domonic Brown, now 27, is still figuring things out in Triple-A and despite an All-Star appearance in 2013 has yet to make a real impact on the franchise, Franco has a chance to be the team’s first real offensive building block that came up through its minor league system since Ryan Howard was called up and won Rookie of the Year back in 2005.

“I saw him in spring training, how hard he was trying and pressing, and you can tell now he’s figuring some stuff out,” Francoeur said. “It’s good for Phillies fans for a long time, because he’s going to be a good player.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 5-4, 2.88 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-4, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels will make his second consecutive start against Cincinnati when he takes the mound on Monday. On June 3, he didn’t earn a decision in a 5-4 Phillies win, going seven innings while giving up two runs (both earned) on three hits while striking out eight. The National League’s leader in innings pitched (81 1/3) is 9-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 13 career starts against Cincinnati since making his major league debut there back on May 12, 2006.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan went without a decision for the second consecutive start, departing after six innings against San Francisco on June 6 in a tie ballgame that would eventually become a 6-4 Phillies win; he gave up three runs on seven hits. The six innings pitched tied a season high for O‘Sullivan, whose record remained 1-4 while his ERA dropped slightly, from 5.03 to 4.96.

--SS Freddy Galvis snapped an 0-for-31 streak with a single in the seventh inning on June 6, his first hit since an RBI single in the eighth inning of a game against New York back on May 26. That had been the longest hitting slump by a Phillies position player since Raul Ibanez went 0-for-35 between April 18 and May 3, 2011.

--3B Maikel Franco hit a home run to dead center in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 6-3 win over San Francisco on June 6, his sixth since being called up from the minors on May 15 and his fourth in the last six games. The 22-year-old prospect now has 10 home runs split between Philadelphia and Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season after hitting 16 at the Triple-A level last year.

--RHP Severino Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the Phillies beat the Giants on June 6. In five games (all starts), he was 2-2 with an 8.69 ERA; no corresponding roster move was made.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think any time you get a couple big hits like that, it’s good for your confidence. Of course today’s was to put us ahead, which was nice, so I‘m just lucky for that.” -- OF Jeff Francoeur, who had a two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning helped to help the Phillies top the Giants on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2, and he will continue to throw in the hope that he can complete a side session June 9.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf