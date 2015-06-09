Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Philadelphia Phillies selected a shortstop in the first round of the draft for the third time in the past five years. But Cornelius Randolph won’t be a shortstop for long.

Randolph, 18, was selected by the Phillies with the 10th overall pick on Monday night. He is expected to begin his professional career at third base

“Cornelius has an extremely high ceiling with his hitting ability,” said Johnny Almaraz, the Phillies director of amateur scouting. “We’re extremely excited to get who we feel is the best hitter in the draft into our system.”

Randolph, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, played for Griffin High School in Griffin, Ga., where he batted .526 in 17 games with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 27 walks and a .934 slugging percentage during his senior season.

Scouts say Randolph has patience at the plate and power to all fields, although he projects more as a high-average hitter than a power guy.

The other shortstops drafted by the Phillies since 2008, were J.P. Crawford (2013) and Anthony Hewitt (2008).

The left-handed-hitting Randolph comes from the same high school as current Rays infielder Tim Beckham, who was the first overall pick in the 2008 draft.

“I won’t make comparisons,” said Almaraz. “But he has a lot of similarities to a lot of good left-handed hitters. We believe he has a high ceiling.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-6, 2.45 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 4-4, 3.60 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Cornelius Randolph from Griffin, Ga. was selected 10th overall by the Phillies in Monday’s draft. Scouts say Randolph has patience at the plate and power to all fields, although he projects more as a high-average hitter than a power guy. Through 17 games this season, the 18-year-old left-handed batter hit .528 with four homers, 18 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Randolph is the third shortstop to be drafted by the Phillies since 2008, joining J.P. Crawford (2013) and Anthony Hewitt (2008). He is expected to play third base.

--RHP Kevin Correia was signed to a major-league contract with the Phillies on Monday and was announced as Friday’s starting pitcher in Pittsburgh. Correia, 34, went 0-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Sacramento before opting out of his contract with the Giants. “Kevin fills a need by adding depth, durability and experience to our pitching staff,” said Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. “We hope he can take some heat of the bullpen.” Correia was expected to join the club in Cincinnati and throw a bullpen on Monday or Tuesday.

--LHP Cole Hamels entered Monday’s game with a 9-0 record and 1.59 ERA in 13 regular-season starts against Cincinnati. But, he was roughed up a bit on Monday. Hamels allowed five earned runs and eight hits in six innings over a season-high 120 pitches. “It’s major league baseball, you’re not going to have the best luck all the time,” said Hamels. “No matter what the circumstances, you’ve got to try to get through it.”

--3B Maikel Franco continued his hot-hitting on Monday night, going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. He is 13-for-29 (.448) in this recent stretch, providing a boost for the Phillies who are batting .237 as a team through 59 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s major league baseball, you’re not going to have the best luck all the time. No matter what the circumstances, you’ve got to try to get through it.” - Phillies LHP Cole Hamels, who was the losing pitcher on Monday against the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2, and he will continue to throw in the hope that he can complete a side session June 9.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf