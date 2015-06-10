Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Kevin Correia eyed Philadelphia has a potential destination for some time. An odd set of circumstances resulted in the 34-year old right-hander joining the Phillies.

“It’s always a place I enjoyed going,” said Correia, who signed a major league deal with the Phillies on Monday. “It’s definitely a team I thought I might end up with. It’s just a different route to getting here.”

He threw a side session Tuesday in Cincinnati in preparation for this Phillies debut which is set for Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Correia went a combined 7-17 with a 5.44 ERA in 32 games including 26 starts for the Twins and Dodgers last season. Correia owned an 8.03 ERA in nine appearances in LA.

Most recently, Correia went 0-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Sacramento before opting out of his contract with the Giants.

He continued to work out at his home in San Diego waiting for a call. It finally came, from Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.

”Kevin fills a need by adding depth, durability and experience to our pitching staff, said Amaro Jr. “We hope he can take some heat off the bullpen.”

The Phillies rotation took another beating on Tuesday night when right-hander Aaron Harang allowed seven earned runs, including a pair of homers by Reds first baseman Joey Votto, in six innings in an 11-2 loss at Cincinnati.

With the Phillies rumored to be willing to deal starting pitchers at the July trade deadline -- namely left-hander Cole Hamels -- Correia could earn an extended stay in the rotation this season.

“Obviously the business side of baseball is such that guys get moved,” Correia said. “I got traded last season. But this is a good opportunity. I’ve always admired the organization and how things are run. So I‘m happy to be here no matter what the situation is.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-5, 5.68 ERA) at Reds (RHP Jon Moscot, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang was on a roll before facing his former club -- the Cincinnati Reds -- twice this month. In 11 starts, Harang had allowed more than three earned runs just twice. On Thursday, he gave up five runs in a loss to Cincinnati. On Tuesday night, the Reds pounded him for four homers and seven earned runs in six innings.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9 and planned to throw again June 11 before going out on rehab.

--3B Maikel Franco shows no signs of cooling off at the plate. He extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double in the second inning on Tuesday. He’s now hitting .469 during the streak and has scored in six of his past eight games. He scored one of the Phillies’ two runs in an 11-2 loss at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

--2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 on Tuesday night and now is hitless in 18 at-bats. After his average bottomed out at .099 on May 8, batted .286 in the next 27 games, a sign he was poised for a hot streak. On Tuesday, Utley’s average dipped to .188. The Phillies, who lost 15 of 20, need the veteran Utley’s bat producing in the middle of the order.

--RHP Kevin Correia signed with the Phillies on Monday. He threw a side session Tuesday in Cincinnati in preparation for this Phillies debut, which is set for Friday night in Pittsburgh. Correia went a combined 7-17 with a 5.44 ERA in 32 games including 26 starts for the Twins and Dodgers last season. Correia owned an 8.03 ERA in nine appearances in LA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got off to a rough start in this one. We got out-homered 5-0. We had a whole bunch of singles and a double in a hitters’ ballpark.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after a loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9 and planned to throw again June 11 before going out on rehab.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf