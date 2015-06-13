Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Right-hander Kevin Correia was a journeyman before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. But there, he was demoted to the bullpen after the Dodgers acquired him from Minnesota.

He gave up 12 runs in 10 2/3 innings pitching out of a relief role and finished 2014 7-17 with a 5.44 ERA. As a result, no teams looked his way to fill a starting role at the major leagues.

But after Correia was cut by the Mariners before Opening Day then spent time in the minor leagues with San Francisco and declared free agency May 31, Correia looks to have found his way back.

“It is hard bouncing from team to team but I didn’t lose any confidence,” Correia said.

I‘m throwing the same stuff I was having success with for the past six years. It was just a matter of getting back up here and doing it.”

Correia pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings Friday as he made his first big-league start since Aug. 24, 2014, as a member of the Dodgers. The Phillies signed him Monday and he was back on a mound for a major league team.

“I‘m happy to be back,” Correia said. “I wish it wouldn’t have taken this long but it feels good to be back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-40

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-4, 4.96 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 9-2, 1.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia pitched six shutout innings as he made his 2015 debut. Correia, signed by Philadelphia on Monday, was cut by Seattle when he did not make the Opening Day roster and declared free agency May 31 after pitching in the minor leagues for San Francisco.

--3B Maikel Franco singled in the 12th to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. During that span he has raised his average to .284 and is hitting .444 in the month of June.

--RHP Jeanmar Gomez pitched two shutout innings and gave up one walk and three hits. The former Pirates pitcher has not allowed a run against a National League Central team in 15 consecutive appearances, dating back to June 17, 2014.

--RHP Dustin McGowan took the loss Friday night after allowing the game’s only run 1 2/3 innings. Since he was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, McGowan has allowed four runs (three earned) over six innings and three appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(The game) came down to one hit that found the hole with the man on base. It took a long time to get that and we came up on the short end of that.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9, and he might be able to begin a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf