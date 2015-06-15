Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Phillies were swept for the second straight series Sunday. In each game, they were unable to make the plays they needed to at the time they needed to be made.

The most glaring example came Sunday when shortstop Freddy Galvis threw a routine grounder away with two outs in the 11th. The Pirates won the game when the next batter, Josh Harrison, singled.

Earlier, center fielder Ben Revere was thrown out trying to steal third. He beat catcher Francisco Cervelli’s throw down but over-slid the bag and was tagged out on as third baseman Jung Ho Kang kept the tag on him.

With one out and Chase Utley at the plate, the miscue on the basepaths cost the Phillies a golden opportunity to score. Opportunities of the ilk came at a premium this weekend when Philadelphia was shut out twice.

“Having problems scoring runs, that becomes an enormous play especially when he has it stolen very easily,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Then to over-slide, that becomes a very big play and the chance for us with Chase Utley up there it’s a prime position for us that was taken away.”

Then again, the Phillies weren’t the best at taking advantage of their chances over the weekend. They batted .218 over 34 innings of baseball and finished the weekend 1-for-25 with runners in scoring position.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-42

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-7, 3.04 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 2-4, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ken Giles struck out two hitters and worked a scoreless ninth inning. Giles has made five consecutive scoreless appearances after giving up runs in back-to-back outings, lowering his ERA to an even 2.00 in the process.

--LHP Cole Hamels struck out a season-high 12 hitters over seven innings yielded four hits and a walk. Hamels pitched a scoreless outing for the first time this season and lowered his ERA to 2.96 after he gave up five earned runs in his last start.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon gave up an unearned run in 1 2/3 innings and was handed his first losing decision of the season. Papelbon, a subject of a multitude of trade rumors, has 12 saves on the season with a 1.05 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

--OF Ben Revere collected two more hits Sunday, going 2-for-6, but was caught trying to steal third in the ninth inning when he over-slid the base. Revere is hitting (16-for-46) .348 in June and he owns a .277 mark on the season.

--OF/INF Darin Ruf was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. He has a .235 batting average in the majors this season with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 103 at-bats.

--OF Domonic Brown was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. He is hitting .257 with two home runs in 52 games for Lehigh Valley.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not sure that he had to rush it. I know that he was off-balance maybe with his feet. That’s a play that he makes all the time.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on SS Freddy Galvis’ error in extras that led to a loss vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9, and he might be able to begin a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown