Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg sat in his quiet offense after his team was shut out for a second consecutive game Monday and tried to talk about why the Phillies lost their seventh in a row.

“We’re just having trouble swinging the bats and getting some things going and had a tough road trip on that note,” he said. “We need to swing the bats, and we’ve had problems scoring runs.”

Orioles left-hander Wei-Yin Chen threw eight strong innings in a 4-0 shutout of the Phillies.

Philadelphia fell to 0-7 on an road trip that ends Tuesday at Camden Yards, following sweeps in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. The Phillies were shut out in three of the past four, and they have only 11 runs overall on the trip.

“I know the guys are playing hard and hustling and trying hard and maybe trying hard to an extreme, who knows, to the side of pressing (on) at-bats,” Sandberg said. “With the warm weather and being in the summer, we need to put some runs up on the board.”

It is just not happening right now. Five of the seven games in the skid saw the Phillies post two runs or fewer.

They might be pressing. They repeatedly swung at Chen’s pitches early in the count, and he didn’t have a lot of long innings, something that helped him on a humid night.

Sandberg said a few times that the answer to the problem is pretty straightforward, but it is easier said than done.

“We have to swing the bats and score runs,” he said softly.

--RHP Aaron Harang bounced back after two bad starts to give the Phillies six solid innings Monday night in a 4-0 loss at Baltimore. He shut down Baltimore early but gave up a run in the fifth before C Matt Wieters hit a three-run homer in the sixth. Harang didn’t pitch badly, but he lost his fifth decision in a row.

--2B Cesar Hernandez was one of the few Phillies could do much on offense in Monday’s game. He came in with a .218 batting average but dropped a perfect bunt single against LHP Wei-Yin Chen and later added a double to right, accounting for half of Philadelphia’s four hits.

--3B Maikel Franco received his first career ejection Monday. Plate umpire Eric Cooper threw him out when Franco became very angry after a called third strike in the seventh. Franco jumped up and down and, moments later, Cooper sent him to the showers. “I just lost my temper,” Franco said. “He had called one on me earlier. I wasn’t happy about the first pitch he called. It’s been tough because everyone wants to help the team.”

--RHP Jeanmar Gomez threw a scoreless eighth inning in the Phillies’ 4-0 loss to the Orioles. He has given up just one earned run in his past 15 games dating back to May 11, good for a 0.51 ERA during that span.

--RHP Chad Billingsley will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since mid-May with a right shoulder strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one pitch -- a flat cement-mixer slider there to Wieters. I throw that ball down more, he’s probably going to take that pitch for a ball.” -- RHP Aaron Harang, on the pitch that Orioles C Matt Wieters hit for a three-run, sixth-inning homer Monday. Baltimore went on to beat Philadelphia 4-0.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

