Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Philadelphia Phillies truly had the road trip from hell -- and it’s finally over.

Manager Ryne Sandberg’s team ended an 0-8 trip with a 19-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday night. The Philadelphia pitchers gave up eight home runs while the struggling offense again couldn’t do much.

This was the first time since the team’s first season -- back in 1883 -- that the Phillies went winless on a road trip of at least eight games. They have dropped 12 straight road games and are 22-44 overall.

In addition, pitcher Justin De Fratus got tossed in the sixth inning for throwing too close to Baltimore shortstop J.J. Hardy. Eventually, that played into the decision of Sandberg to go to outfielder Jeff Francoeur to pitch in the seventh.

And to make things worse there, the Phils wanted to get someone else up in the eighth as Francoeur began struggling, but they could not get hold of the bullpen as the phone was off the hook. He wound up throwing 48 pitches.

“It was an ugly game at the end of a road trip with a losing streak,” Sandberg said. “I don’t know what to say.”

The offense continued to struggle. It had not scored a run in the past two games but got three runs on six hits in this one. But since Baltimore scored 12 runs in the first three innings, that was far from enough.

But the Francoeur/bullpen phone issue kind of summed up the night and the trip, and the veteran outfielder said that he wasn’t going to face any more hitters. Second baseman Chase Utley was very upset that Francoeur had remained in the game when there was a meeting on the mound.

“He knew I was getting tired,” Francoeur said. “He didn’t want me to blow out or get hurt for the rest of the season. That was just enough. I don’t think I could’ve done any more, and obviously I’ll be sore tomorrow. But one thing -- knock on wood -- that I’ve been blessed with is I’ve had a pretty good arm my whole career and it bounces back.”

The question now is if the Phillies can bounce back as a team.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-44

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 4-3, 3.19 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams had pitched well lately but couldn’t make it out of the first inning in this game. He gave up six runs on four hits and threw two wild pitches, one of which let two runs come in. Williams left after straining his left hamstring on the play while doing a split trying to catch a throw from C Carlos Ruiz. He could be headed to the disabled list. “I kind of felt a pop after I did the splits” Williams said. “It’s sore. We’ll find out more details tomorrow.”

--RHP Dustin McGowan took a beating after coming in as the long man after Williams left. McGowan allowed five homers and seven runs in just 3 1/3 innings. The Orioles just pounded him from start to finish.

--OF/RHP Jeff Francoeur became the 22nd non-position player to take the mound in team history. He shut the Orioles down in order in the seventh before giving up a homer and two runs in the eighth but still threw 48 pitches. “But one thing -- knock on wood -- that I’ve been blessed with is I’ve had a pretty good arm my whole career and it bounces back,” he said.

--RF Domonic Brown got his first hits of the season in a 2-for-4 effort. He’s now batting .250 (2-for-8) so far this season after being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday of this week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an ugly game at the end of a road trip with a losing streak. I don’t know what to say.” - Manager Ryne Sandberg, after the Phillies’ eighth straight loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) left the June 16 game after injuring himself trying to cover home on a wild pitch. He could be headed to the disabled list, and a decision is expected June 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown