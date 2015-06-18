Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- With the Baltimore Orioles amid a four-run fourth inning Wednesday night against Philadelphia, some leather-lunged Phillies fans seated in Citizens Bank Park’s mezzanine began a chant.

“Fire Sandberg,” they screamed. “Fire Sandberg.”

They were referring to manager Ryne Sandberg, caretaker of the major leagues’ worst team. Their 6-4 loss to the Orioles was their ninth straight, and came on the heels of an 0-8 road trip, the team’s worst of at least eight games since 1883, its inaugural season.

Sandberg, who is in his third season, will in all likelihood pay for such ineptitude with his job at some point, though general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. gave him a vote of confidence Wednesday.

“I don’t worry about (being fired),” Sandberg said before Wednesday’s game. “I worry about the game today and what has to be done today. That’s the focus and the mindset for me.”

He doesn’t sleep well, though. Not with his team bumbling along as it has.

“Losing’s tough,” he said. “I like to win. Losing is not fun. ... I’ve been through that before. You have to grind, and you have to do something about it. You can’t mull over it. You can’t feel sorry for yourself. You have to grind it out and do something about it. That’s what’s asked of the players.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-45

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris 2-4, 8.29 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan 1-5 5.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan took a 4-3 loss in Pittsburgh his last time out and is winless over his last five starts. O‘Sullivan went six innings against the Pirates and allowed four runs on eight hits, while striking out one and walking four. He is 0-0 with an 8.64 ERA in four career appearances against Baltimore, three of them starts.

--RHP Kevin Correia was tagged with a 6-4 loss to Baltimore in his second start as a Phillie on Wednesday night, going five innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits, while striking out four and walking one. Correia yielded a solo homer to Chris Parmelee in the first, but nonetheless said he felt “pretty good, pretty efficient early.” Correia, who also surrendered four unearned runs in the fourth, said he is not distracted by the Phillies’ nine-game losing streak. “You don’t think about it,” he said, “just try to pitch a good game.”

--SS Freddy Galvis hit a three-run homer in Wednesday’s 6-4 loss to Baltimore, but it was his error on a leadoff grounder by Travis Snider in the fourth that opened the floodgates for four Orioles runs. It was Galvis’ 10th error of the season. “I don’t think he should have 10 errors,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “That’s a play I’ve seen him make.” But as Galvis said, “Nobody wants to make an error. Sometimes you have to let it go. Tomorrow’s another day.” His three-run homer came in the seventh, on a 1-2 slider from Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez, but brought Galvis scant consolation. “I prefer the win tomorrow,” he said.

--RHP Jerome Williams was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring, an injury he sustained while covering home plate following a wild pitch in the first inning of Tuesday’s 19-3 loss to Baltimore. Williams is 3-7 with a 6.43 ERA in 14 starts for the Phillies this season.

--RHP Hector Neris was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Neris, 0-0 with an 0.00 ERA in two games for the Phillies earlier this season, went 1-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 22 games for the IronPigs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think he should have 10 errors. That’s a play I’ve seen him make.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on SS Freddy Galvis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown