Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Sean O‘Sullivan departed Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles after five innings, having thrown 80 pitches (50 strikes).

He had struck out a career-high seven, and limited the Orioles to a single run -- that coming on Manny Machado’s leadoff homer in the first -- and four hits.

“They told me they were pinch-hitting for me,” he said. “I was lobbying to go back out. That decision’s not mine to make, so you’d have to ask Ryne (Sandberg, the manager).”

O‘Sullivan was trailing 1-0 when he left, but the Phillies rallied for a 2-1 victory on first baseman Ryan Howard’s two-run homer in the sixth. That left O‘Sullivan with a no-decision, meaning he is winless over his last six starts -- and that Phillies starters have not won over the last 23 games, going 0-14 with nine no-decisions.

“I had a very different mindset going into today’s game,” said O‘Sullivan, who remains 1-5. “Recently I’ve been trying to throw to maybe more poor contact, trying to get weak contact on balls, early outs. ... Today my mentality was just attack, attack, attack, especially against a team that’s been swinging the bat well.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons 1-0, 5.00) at Phillies (RHP Phillippe Aumont, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels was scratched from his start against St. Louis on Friday with a mild strain of his right hamstring. Manager Ryne Sandberg said he was not sure if Hamels will miss more than one start, nor whether he will need to be placed on the disabled list. “We have to get that straightened out on exactly what to do with Cole,” he said.

--RHP Phillippe Aumont will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Friday in place of Cole Hamels, who has been scratched with a mild strain of his right hamstring. Aumont was 3-4 with a 2.35 ERA for the IronPigs. He has pitched two scoreless innings against the Cardinals in his career.

--1B Ryan Howard hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Baltimore, lining a 1-2 fastball from Bud Norris into the seats in right field. “Left a fastball kind of middle-in, and I was able to catch up to it,” Howard said of Norris. “Threw me one early in the count, and came back with it again, so I was just able to catch up to it.”

--LHP Jake Diekman was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, having not allowed a run while pitching seven innings over six appearances for the IronPigs since he was sent down two weeks ago. He then pitched a perfect inning in relief to earn a 2-1 victory over Baltimore, his first win since Sept. 12, 2014, against Miami. “I thought Diekman threw the ball well,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He came inside. He was around the zone and controlled the baseball with his fastball and his slider. It was good to see a 1-2-3 inning.”

--RHP Dustin McGowan was designated for assignment. McGowan went 1-2 with a 6.94 ERA in 14 games with the Phillies, including one start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Some weight’s been lifted and we can build on this win.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after his team ended a nine-game losing streak Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (right hamstring strain) was scratched from his scheduled start against St. Louis on June 19. As of June 18, it was uncertain whether Hamels will miss another start or whether he would be placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown