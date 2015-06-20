Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia second baseman Chase Utley, mired in a 4-for-46 slump, was given the night off Friday, when the Phillies lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“On the optimistic side of things, I hope that some at-bats and a hot streak does get him going,” manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game.

Utley, a career .285 hitter before 2015, had just nine hits in his first 91 at-bats this season, a pathetic .099 clip. He then appeared to right himself, hitting .342 over his next 22 games. But his current slump left him hitting just .181.

“I know that Chase is working on some things,” Sandberg said.

The manager said Utley is healthy, but seemed less certain about his frame of mind at this point.

“Confidence goes a long way with swinging the bat,” Sandberg said. “He goes up there, looks like he’s got the same plan. He’s real regimented with his game plan and with his preparation and with his approach. He doesn’t vary from it too much. ... To not get as many hits as you’d like to, or to hit a ball hard and not get anything to show for it, to not gain that confidence, that could wear on a player.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey 5-4, 3.59 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 4-8, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang lost 4-0 at Baltimore in his last start, his fifth straight loss. He went six innings against the Orioles, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. He lost his only start against St. Louis this season, and is 7-16 with a 4.39 ERA in 28 career outings against the Cardinals.

--RHP Phillippe Aumont struggled in his first major league start Friday against St. Louis, allowing six runs on five hits over four innings to take the loss. As has been the case throughout his professional career, he struggled with his control, countering his three strikeouts with seven walks -- most by a Phillies pitcher since Paul Abbott walked nine Dodgers on Aug. 7, 2004. Aumont had walked 41 in 65 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and 27 in 39 2/3 innings out of the bullpen from 2012-14 with the big club. “It has to be between the ears,” the former first-round pick said of his big-league struggles. “It’s frustrating to be in the position, fighting it. I‘m just out there trying to stay positive. ... It was just a constant battle with myself. That’s what it’s been my whole career, just me, myself and I out there. Battling. Nobody else. Because when I execute pitches, I get these guys out. Down there and up here.”

--1B Ryan Howard hit a three-run homer against St. Louis on Friday night. It was his second homer in as many nights, his 13th of the season and his 21st in 62 career games against the Cardinals, his hometown team. That has come in a span of 226 at-bats, a rate of one homer in 10.76 trips. It is the highest rate for any batter in major league history against St. Louis.

--RHP Hector Neris was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, just two days after he was recalled. Neris, who did not appear Wednesday or Thursday, had two scoreless outings for the Phillies earlier this season. He went 1-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 22 games for the IronPigs.

--LHP Adam Morgan will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his first major league start Sunday against St. Louis. He is 0-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 13 starts for the IronPigs. A corresponding roster move will be announced in the next two days.

--LHP Cole Hamels, scratched from his start against St. Louis on Friday with a mild strain of his right hamstring, was scheduled to throw on the side before the game and then in the bullpen on Sunday. The hope is that he will be able to make his regularly scheduled start next Wednesday against the Yankees in the Bronx.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tough game. Not much out there going right out there tonight. We fell behind early and with not swinging the bats, it was a tough combination. Right from the get-go it was a tough game.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after his team fell to the Cardinals 12-4 Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (right hamstring strain) was scratched from his scheduled start against St. Louis on June 19. He was scheduled to throw on the side before the game and then in the bullpen on June 21. The hope is that he will be able to make his regularly scheduled start June 24.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phillippe Aumont

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown