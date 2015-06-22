Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- In the midst of a historically bad season for Philadelphia Phillies starting pitchers, manager Ryne Sandberg is giving some lesser-known names a chance to prove their worth in the major leagues.

Adam Morgan was the latest to join the group of opportunists Sunday, becoming the 11th pitcher to start for the Phillies this season, the most among all major league teams.

More important, the 25-year-old left-hander was responsible for snapping the Phillies’ franchise-record streak of 25 consecutive games without a win for a starting pitcher.

Morgan’s debut was a pleasant surprise to Philadelphia faithful, as he allowed a single run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 9-2 win over the major-league-best St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

”Honestly, (I wasn’t nervous),“ Morgan said of his first career major league start. ”I was more anxious and excited to see how my stuff played. (I was) asking these guys some first-time advice about their debuts, and they’re like, ‘Don’t look up.’

“(Catcher Cameron) Rupp did a good job just telling me, ‘Just me and you catching.’ That’s what I did. I didn’t look up and played the game of baseball.”

Morgan was notified late in the week that he would be moving up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He took the roster spot of right-handed reliever Seth Rosin, who allowed five runs on six hits in two innings against the Cardinals on Friday.

Although it is not certain that Morgan will end up sticking in the rotation, Sandberg was pleased enough with the rookie’s performance to give him another shot somewhere down the road.

“I’d say he earned another start,” Sandberg said. “We haven’t talked about when that would be. We do have a day off coming up, we’ll talk about that. He was impressive today, it was fun to watch.”

While Morgan now owns a big league win, he was winless on the season in Triple-A, going 0-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 13 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-1, 1.69 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 8-3, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels came out of his bullpen session with no difficulties Sunday, and he is penciled in to start Wednesday against the Yankees in New York. Hamels missed his previous turn in the rotation due to a right hamstring strain.

--RHP Kevin Correia, Monday’s starter at the Yankees, is making his third start of the season for the Phillies since signing with the club on June 10. The 34-year-old is 0-1 with Philadelphia but has allowed only two runs in 10 2/3 innings for a 1.69 ERA. The Yankees are the only team against which Correia doesn’t have a career decision: He is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two appearances (one start) against New York.

--LHP Adam Morgan started and beat the Cardinals in his major league debut Sunday after getting called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game. Morgan threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on six hits and two walks. He struck out six while throwing 78 pitches, 54 of which were strikes. He became the first Phillies starter to earn a win since May 23, a franchise-worst span of 25 starts without a victory for the rotation.

--OF Ben Revere raised his average from .275 to .282 as he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk against the Cardinals in a 9-2 victory Sunday. Revere is hitting .324 in June, his highest average in any month this season.

--RHP Seth Rosin was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for RHP Adam Morgan after allowing five runs on six hits in two innings Saturday in the Phillies’ 10-1 loss to the Cardinals. In four games of major league action, Rosin has been hit hard, posting a 12.00 ERA.

--RHP Dustin McGowan, designated for assignment by the Phillies on Thursday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. McGowan went 1-2 with a 6.94 ERA in 14 games with the Phillies, including one start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I got taken out in Lehigh after the two innings (last Wednesday), they said they were managing my innings. They did a good job of playing it off, so I didn’t want to think too much ahead. I was confused at it, but they told me a couple days later what their reasoning was, and it made sense. But I didn’t want to look ahead.” -- LHP Adam Morgan, who was called up to start Sunday, and he led the Phillies to a 9-2 win over the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (right hamstring strain) was scratched from his scheduled start against St. Louis on June 19. He throw in the bullpen June 21, and he is expected to make his regularly scheduled start June 24.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16 and June 21.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown