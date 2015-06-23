Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On Sunday, manager Ryne Sandberg said he would like to see Cesar Hernandez play more in the future at second base but he also wants to see if veteran Chase Utley can get on a roll.

For three games, Sandberg can take a break from that dilemma since he can use Utley at designated hitter and Hernandez in the field.

After that, Sandberg will be faced with a delicate decision for as long as Utley remains with the Phillies.

“It’s a tough thing but also a challenging thing. It would probably fall into the category of what’s best for both players, for Chase to play well and to show what he could do and for Cesar to play and get experience,” Sandberg said. “So there’s two sides to it.”

The reason for Sandberg even making that statement and discussing it so extensively before Monday’s 10-6 win over the New York Yankees comes down to numbers and production, especially from Utley.

Utley began the season with nine hits in his first 91 at-bats through his first 26 games. Over his next 22 games, he batted .342 (25-for-73) and in his last 17 games, he is batting .092 (5-for-54) after going 0-for-4 Monday.

If there is a positive, it’s that Utley is healthy for the third year in a row. He played 155 games and 131 games the previous season after missing a combined 186 injuries with thumb and knee injuries.

“With some added rest that I’ve given him, I see a hop in his step,” Sandberg said. “He reports to me that he feels great, he feels healthy and that there’s no concerns about health with Chase. So it’s more about him getting hot with the bat, getting hits and producing on a daily basis. The hard thing about that is the hole that he’s in with 230, 240 at-bats. For him to play well and get hot for two weeks would good for everybody.”

Hernandez, who has made 14 starts at second base, eight at shortstop and five at third base, hasn’t been much better, though he had three RBIs in four games in Philadelphia’s homestand. This month, he is batting 9-for-41 (.225) (update) and .225 overall.

Then there’s the issue of Utley’s contract or at least the perception of any issue.

Utley has a $15 million club option for next season that automatically takes effect if he reaches 500 plate appearances. That was part of a two-year extension he signed Aug. 8, 2013 that contains three club options that could keep him in Philadelphia through 2018.

As for being told to limit his at-bats to save money, Sandberg, who played until he was 38 with the Cubs, said that has nothing to do with reducing Utley’s time, echoing what team president Pat Gillick said Sunday.

“He’s healthy, that’s a good thing for Chase,” Sandberg said. “He wants to play. He wants to continue to play and to have him play well for us or to play well to be moved or whatever it might be and to see Cesar play and see what he could do and if he’s the guy going forward. Those are the things that are challenging but there’s two players there that I‘m looking for positives (from).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-47

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-5, 4.79 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-7, 5.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan will make his 11th start for the Phillies and will try to get his first win in over a month. O‘Sullivan has not won since getting his only win May 17 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since pitching six scoreless innings, O‘Sullivan is 0-3 with a 5.50 ERA in his last six starts. O‘Sullivan has faced the Yankees four times, going 2-2 with a 5.87 ERA. He won his last start against the Yankees on May 12, 2011 in New York for the Kansas City Royals when he allowed four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

--RHP David Buchanan (right ankle sprain) is five weeks removed from originally getting hurt and Monday he allowed one hit in four scoreless innings for Philadelphia’s affiliate in the Gulf Coast League in a game against the Yankees rookie league team. He faced 13 hitters and recorded eight outs on the ground. Buchanan was 0-5 with an 8.76 ERA as Philadelphia’s No. 3 starter before getting optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 2.

--3B Maikel Franco had the best night of his brief career, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. He is the first Phillies rookie to drive in five runs since 1B Ryan Howard on Aug. 10, 2005 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. He also is the first Philadelphia rookie to hit two home runs since OF Darin Ruf on Oct. 2, 2012 at Washington. Franco also has reached base safely in 19 of his last 21 games and is batting .390 (32-for-82) with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in that span.

--LHP Jake Diekman worked through trouble in the fifth and sixth and was awarded the win as he compensated for three walks by getting three strikeouts. Over his last four appearances, he has pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

--C Cameron Rupp drew some praise from manager Ryne Sandberg before Monday’s game and then went 2-for-4. His showing gave him four multi-hit games in his last seven games. In the last seven games, he is hitting .370 (10-for-27).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been our most consistent and productive hitter on a daily basis with driving the ball and stinging it. He’s been the guy for a couple of weeks now.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, of 3B Maikel Franco, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in the win over the Yankees Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (right hamstring strain) was scratched from his scheduled start against St. Louis on June 19. He throw in the bullpen June 21, and he is expected to make his regularly scheduled start June 24.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16 and June 21.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown